featured spotlight

Staying active! Learn how some of The Colony’s seniors are staying busy

The Colony Senior Center 5.jpeg

Members of The Colony Senior and Community Center participate in a painting class that is offered.

May is Older Americans Month, honoring senior citizens who have dedicated a lifetime of hard work, devotion to family, and commitment to the community. The Colony Senior and Community Center is paying it forward this May in honor of the 90+ year olds who continuously stay social and active in the community.

The center is having a “Fan Drive” to gather fans to be donated to seniors in need. One of the events associated with the “Fan Drive” is a charity chair volleyball game of seniors vs. The Colony Fire Department on Wednesday, May 17 at 10:30 a.m. at The Colony Recreation Center.

The Colony Senior Center 1.jpeg

Audie Bennett, left, and Dorothy Nigro, right, spend time cardio drumming at The Colony Senior and Community Center.
The Colony Senior Center 3.jpeg

The Colony Senior and Community Center Supervisor Annette Carrico dancing with her dad, Bill Helmer on New Years.
The Colony Senior Center 2.jpeg

From left to right: Dorothy ‘Dottie’ Robinson, Ronald Lawson, and Eris Denton, who are active members of The Colony Senior and Community Center.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

