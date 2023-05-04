Staying active! Learn how some of The Colony’s seniors are staying busy

May is Older Americans Month, honoring senior citizens who have dedicated a lifetime of hard work, devotion to family, and commitment to the community. The Colony Senior and Community Center is paying it forward this May in honor of the 90+ year olds who continuously stay social and active in the community.
The center is having a “Fan Drive” to gather fans to be donated to seniors in need. One of the events associated with the “Fan Drive” is a charity chair volleyball game of seniors vs. The Colony Fire Department on Wednesday, May 17 at 10:30 a.m. at The Colony Recreation Center.
“We are accepting donations of new fans or donations to buy new fans at the event,” said Annette Carrico, the senior and community center supervisor. “You can drop by the community center and donate any day during the month of May. While a fan may be a small thing to many, it is a blessing to a senior who doesn’t have air conditioning or is hesitant to run air conditioning because their fixed income sometimes makes them choose between basic needs and a big electric bill.”
Each day, the senior and community center sees around 75 to 100 people visit, but this number is closer to the 200s on activity days. Some of the most popular activities at the senior center include bingo, cardio drumming, chair volleyball, chair exercise class, and line dancing. The senior center has also recently added yoga to its lineup.
For most of the 90+ seniors who visit the center each week, they visit to stay social and active.
“When I moved to The Colony from California, I had no interest in coming to the senior center,” member Dorothy 'Dottie’ Robinson said. “My daughter made me come. On my first day, I walked into the quilting meeting and I said ‘My name is Dorothy Robinson and I’m only here because my daughter made me come. I won’t be back.’ We still laugh about that. I’m so glad I stayed.”
Robinson usually only makes it to the senior and community center once a week to visit with the quilting group, but said she hopes to come in more often for the chair exercise activity that is offered.
“The center is here for me,” Robinson said. ”I can always come here and find someone to talk to. People will listen and it makes me feel good. This is the most important place I go. It’s comforting to know that there are always people like me here that I can connect with. People that don’t come here are missing a whole lot.
For other 90+ year olds, they make it a goal to come in four to five days a week. Ronald Lawson has been a member of the senior and community center for 31 years and usually visits five times a week since his wife passed away.
“I could not stand sitting at home,” Lawson said. “It would be boring and depressing. I walk every morning, visit with the crossing guard and then get ready to come to the community center. I’ve met some nice, outgoing people there. I play cards with about six people that I’ve become well acquainted with. I come here about five days a week and it gets me out of the house, especially since my wife passed away. Several members showed up at my wife’s funeral services. It meant something to me. They all knew her too because she was an active member also. She loved bingo.”
Lawson’s son and grandson also live in The Colony and he said that he enjoys going out to eat and visiting with them on the weekends.
“While a number of seniors have lived here for a large part of their life, many have moved here to be close to their kids or grandkids,” Carrico said. “They leave behind their friends, homes, doctors, churches and familiar streets and stores. It is very rewarding to see people come in and meet new friends and regain that positive outlook once they join our community. While this is evident with the seniors, it is also wonderful to hear from their families how happy they are that their parents are not only adjusting to the new environment but thriving. What could be a bigger blessing than that?”
In the senior center community, several seniors have come to celebrate one another, while also staying social and active. For member Eris Denton, she celebrated her 98th birthday last year and it happened to be on one of the luncheon days. There were 98 seniors there to sing happy birthday to her on her 98th birthday.
Denton said she visits the center for her health and enjoys playing cards and Mah Jongg.
Members Audie Bennett and Dorothy Nigro also visit the senior and community center for their health, dedicating time to cardio drumming and many other social activities that are offered. Nigro participates in exercise classes, has lunch with Meals of Wheels to speak with people over a healthy meal, and plays bingo, which she said is a lot of fun, but never wins.
Bennett visits the senior and community center four days a week to help keep her mind and body active. She enjoys line dancing, along with cardio drumming.
“I have a strong core thanks to exercise,” Bennett said. “I’ve been doing it for years. I started at the rec center years ago and transitioned over to the senior center as I got older. It has helped keep me strong.”
Keeping seniors active is a firm belief of Carrico’s which is why she helps plan several social outings and activities.
“You have to keep moving and use your brain and social skills,” Carrico said. “It improves your quality and quantity of life. The senior center supports this by adding exercise classes that are enjoyable and good for seniors. We encourage social time that includes a variety of activities because people have a variety of interests. Sometimes, people just need to go somewhere and have a cup of coffee or a glass of water with someone who understands their stage of life.”
In the coming years, the senior and community center staff hopes to add new and exciting programs to appeal to more of the senior community and be creative with space and resources to add more physical and mentally stimulating programs.
For more information on The Colony Senior and Community Center, visit the City of The Colony’s website.
