The Colony Planning and Zoning Commission met on Tuesday, March 28 to discuss a site plan amendment for elevations to the northern portion of the Grotto in Grandscape, which include storefront elevations for Red Phone Booth and World of Beer.

The overall area is formally known as the 2C Grotto, but commonly referred to as the “Grotto.” The area contains a grand stairway, pedestrian tunnel and related landscape and improvements to create a two level retail, entertainment, restaurant, and bar area connected to both the Grandscape Boardwalk and the Grandscape Lifestyle center.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

