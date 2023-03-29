The Colony Planning and Zoning Commission met on Tuesday, March 28 to discuss a site plan amendment for elevations to the northern portion of the Grotto in Grandscape, which include storefront elevations for Red Phone Booth and World of Beer.
The overall area is formally known as the 2C Grotto, but commonly referred to as the “Grotto.” The area contains a grand stairway, pedestrian tunnel and related landscape and improvements to create a two level retail, entertainment, restaurant, and bar area connected to both the Grandscape Boardwalk and the Grandscape Lifestyle center.
The site area encompasses approximately two acres and contains four primary restaurant pads at street level, also known as “The Promenade level.” Below the Promenade is an additional mixed-use space floor elevation, also known as “The Grotto level.” The Promenade level will include roughly 32,000 square feet of restaurant and the Grotto level will include another 26,000 square feet.
The applicant requested a site plan amendment for the elevations of the northern portion of the Grotto.
Previous site plans reflected the footprint of the proposed Red Phone Booth and World of Beer establishments, creating a building “shell” to be finished out upon occupation. The proposed elevations provide architectural context to the “shells.”
The elevation materials consist of brick, concrete, and stucco, with fenestration in a storefront design. Additional design for Red Phone Booth include the iconic red phone booth that also serves as ingress to the building. The elevation plan reflects an earth tone color palette that is compatible with the design of adjacent establishments and is within the approved aesthetic of the overall Grandscape development.
The planning and zoning commission approved the site plan amendment unanimously.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
