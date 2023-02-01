The State of Texas Alliance for Recycling (STAR) is a nonprofit on a mission to advance recycling through partnerships, education, and advocacy in the state of Texas.
Cris Luce serves as a board member for STAR and Keep The Colony Beautiful and is the co-founder of SmartSort Technologies, Inc. that delivers patented cutting edge technology that differentiates recyclable materials that would have otherwise been sent to the landfill.
“The gist of it is, is trying to do the promise of sustainability that has not been economically sustainable for the facility operator,” Luce said. “So, Smartsort has devised a technology that generates ad revenue for the facility operator, while directing and educating the individuals on where they should deposit their waste.”
Through being a board member for STAR, Luce has been able to volunteer his time and knowledge to help Texas generate a circular economy, which drives environmental change.
To benefit the growth of environmental and recycling business in the community, STAR developed two annual environmental sustainability scholarships for students, teachers, and student groups. This is only the second year the scholarship has been around.
“It's a big deal when you start looking at these scholarships, and the better we become stewards of the waste that we do create and generate, the better our environment or a planet would be,” Luce said.
STAR offers two scholarships. The first one is the Student Scholarship, which aids up to two graduating high school seniors or enrolled college students looking to study or currently working toward a degree in environmental sustainability or other related major of course work. The second one is the Student Group and Teacher Scholarship, which supports up to two educators at any level of public education in Texas, and one officially recognized student group at any Texas college, community college, or university looking to start, enhance, or sustain recycling or landfill reduction programs on their campus or in their community.
Luce said he is encouraging students to apply through education and awareness, which looks like community cleanups through Keep The Colony Beautiful.
“It's exciting to see the younger folk… get interested in taking action, and that's what we're hoping will happen here is educate, create awareness and take action,” he said.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
