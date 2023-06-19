As residents of a growing city, concrete jungles, construction sites, and expanding roads can feel like all there is to see, but if you like escaping the confines of urban life, The Colony has several trails for you to wander without getting lost.
"The City by the Lake" hosts 28 parks and nearly 250 acres of wildlife and parkland.
Here are the top trails and walking paths for the summer.
1. The Colony Shoreline Trail
Stewart Peninsula residents will be all-too-familiar with The Colony Shoreline Trail, but its paved gravel and dirt pathways funnel through some of the most scenic parts of The Colony and Lake Lewisville, beginning at Stewart Creek Park and ending at Ridgepoint Park. Prepare to witness native plants and wildlife habitats and some of the largest trees the land has to offer, along with the constant sound of waves crashing against the shore. The trail is frequented by hikers, bikers, runners and photographers wanting to catch a glimpse of sunrises and sunsets or a sailboat on the horizon. Don’t fear getting lost as the trails are chock-full of maps, trailheads, mile markers and informational signs about the city.
Location: 3700 Sparks Road.
Distance: 3.5 miles.
2. The Tribute Shoreline Nature Trail
Butting up against a golf course, The Tribute Shoreline Nature Trail crosses Wynwood Park and offers a dense forest-like and backwoods feel for all wildlife lovers. Besides having to share the wide gravel path with the occasional golf cart or biker, the trail is a serene experience with expansive views of the lake, a blackland prairie ecosystem and a glance at the Lewisville Lake Environmental Learning Area's Nature Preserve by the dam.
Location: 1001 Lebanon Road.
Distance: 3.11 miles.
3. Bill Allen Park
Though primarily for sports - and containing two basketball courts, playground areas and an 18-hole disc golf course - Bill Allen Park has a small trail that crosses paths with several interesting landmarks: an amphitheater, a pavilion for picnicking and a large fishing pond. If you listen, you can even hear the train on the eastern part of the park, bordering Frisco. It’s a hidden gem in the northern part of The Colony if you’re looking for something beyond lake views and golf courses.
Location: 5900 Carroll Drive.
Distance: 1 mile.
4. The Colony Five-Star Hike & Bike Trail
Five Star is another sports-themed park, but with an accessible sidewalk trail for bikers, runners and speed walkers. On weekends you may catch one of the recreational games played on football, soccer and baseball fields. But during the week, it’s a great nature escape for residents in the middle of the city. It’s caught between The Colony High School and Hawaiian Falls and borders a row of hotels, so you might run into an out-of-town guest.
Location: 4100 Blair Oaks Drive.
Distance: 1.3 miles.
5. Greenway Park
For those interested in history, Greenway Park is home to the Belz Road Bridge, where dry goods were carried across in carriages and wagons nearly a century prior. Originally from Duck Creek in northwest Denton, the steel bridge was moved to The Colony in 2008 and now serves as the gateway to a quiet path through the city that cuts passed Peters Colony Elementary and ends at The Colony Recreation Center.
Location: 5004 S Colony Blvd.
Distance: 1.2 miles.
To see how your location connects with the trail system throughout The Colony, Lewisville and Little Elm, visit the Trail Master Plan at thecolonycdc.com/167/Trail-Master-Plan.
