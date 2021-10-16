Four major pharmaceutical companies are paying a $26 billion settlement to state attorneys general for their alleged role in the opioid epidemic. Because Texas could potentially get $1.5 billion of this allotment, the Texas Attorney General’s Office (TAG) is trying to get as many cities and counties in the state as possible to join.
Dubbed the “Global Opioid Settlement,” the payment is being made by Johnson & Johnson and the three largest drug wholesalers in the United States: McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen.
City councils throughout Texas have approved resolutions authorizing the municipalities to join Texas in the settlement, including those for Plano, McKinney, Celina, Prosper and Allen. Weeks after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the settlement, the Collin County Commissioner’s Court approved a resolution authorizing its participation with other jurisdictions.
The aforementioned cities and their council members passed the resolutions with little discussion and unanimous agreement, but The Colony City Council voted on Oct. 6 to table its resolution after over 90 minutes of discussion regarding the state’s allocation of the funds.
Council members, including The Colony Mayor Joe McCourry, argued that city and county governments are being given an inadequate portion of the settlement. Under the terms of the settlement, state officials would give 15% of its total recovery to cities and counties, a cohort labeled “Political Subdivisions.”
Meanwhile, 70% would go to a “Texas Opioid Abatement Fund” that was established in June by the Texas Legislature as the remaining 15% goes to the TAG.
“We are the ones that are fighting the upfront fight. We are the ones that need the money, but we need your help at this point to make that happen,” McCourry said to TAG staff on Oct. 6. “There ought to be [more] than 15%.”
The Colony City Manager Troy Powell echoed a similar sentiment in saying, “If you’re telling us 15% comes to us, 85% is kept in this magical bucket that we don’t have rules for yet. How can we vote on something we don’t have rules for yet?”
In a departure from such views, Plano City Attorney Paige Mims said she trusts state officials.
“They have been upfront about how the payments are going to work and how much money they estimate [cities] are going to get; they’ve been very transparent about that,” she added. “I have confidence that they will do what they represented to us, which is get money for our community.”
A representative for TAG could not be reached for comment.
Under the terms of the Global Opioid Settlement, cities and counties could request additional funding as needed from the Texas Opioid Abatement Fund, which will be managed by a 13-member panel, including one member representing the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Six of its members will be appointed by Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Paxton.
The deadline for cities and counties to join the settlement is Jan. 2, 2022.
Source: Texas Attorney General's Office settlement allocation term sheet (Exhibit B)
