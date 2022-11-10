highres12.jpg

The Ascendant LPGA tournament golf course in The Colony. 

 Courtesy of Volunteers of America

The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America returns to The Colony at Golf Clubs at The Tribute and playing at Old American Golf Club on Oct. 2 - 8, 2023.

This is one of two official LPGA tour events in Texas slated for 2023. For the tournament in The Colony, The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America will feature 132 of the world’s best female professional golfers competing for a share of the $1.7 million purse.

