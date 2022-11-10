The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America returns to The Colony at Golf Clubs at The Tribute and playing at Old American Golf Club on Oct. 2 - 8, 2023.
This is one of two official LPGA tour events in Texas slated for 2023. For the tournament in The Colony, The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America will feature 132 of the world’s best female professional golfers competing for a share of the $1.7 million purse.
“We are excited to continue our newly formed partnership with the LPGA Tour and Volunteers of America in hosting The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America,” Ascendant National Title Chief Revenue Officer Anthony Knight said in a press release. “We could not ask for a better host club in Golf Clubs at The Tribute, and we’re thrilled to bring this championship back to The Colony in October.”
In August, the LPGA Tour and Outlyr announced Ascendant National Title, a Cypress Ascendant Company, would team up with Volunteers of America in a new multi-year partnership to serve as co-title sponsors, which began with the 2022 event in September. The announcement also included an overall purse increase for the 2022 event to $1.7 million, a $200,000 increase from the previous $1.5 million.
“We look forward to working alongside Ascendant National Title and the LPGA Tour in hosting this great championship in October of 2023, an ideal time of year for spectator sports,” Mike King, Volunteers of America National President and CEO said in a press release. “We have enjoyed a long partnership with the LPGA Tour and are excited to continue enhancing experiences for the players and spectators alike.”
Charley Hull tied the 72-hole scoring record at -18 to win the 2022 Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America, her first LPGA Tour victory since 2016. Volunteer opportunities, special events and tournament updates will be made beginning in early 2023. For more information on The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America, visit www.AscendantLPGA.com.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.