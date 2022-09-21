The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America returns to The Colony at the Old American Golf Club, starting this Monday, Sept. 26 and running through Sunday, Oct. 2.

This womens' professional golf event marks the 10th year The Ascendant LPGA has taken place and its 4th year being played at Old American Golf Club. This tournament stands alone as the only LPGA tournament in the entire state of Texas.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

