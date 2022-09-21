The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America returns to The Colony at the Old American Golf Club, starting this Monday, Sept. 26 and running through Sunday, Oct. 2.
This womens' professional golf event marks the 10th year The Ascendant LPGA has taken place and its 4th year being played at Old American Golf Club. This tournament stands alone as the only LPGA tournament in the entire state of Texas.
All three of the tournament’s past champions are residents of Texas and there is an opportunity for the streak to continue as several Texans are committed to play this year. Past champions included Cheyenne Knight in 2019, Angela Stanford in 2020 and Jin Young Ko in 2021. The championship will feature a field of 132 of the world’s best female professional golfers.
“We’re excited about how strong our lineup is,” Emily Podzielinski, the Tournament Director said. “We’ve got 13 of the top 20 players in the world coming.”
This year, Jin Young Ko has withdrawn from the championship due to injury. She said she is hoping to participate in the event in 2023.
"I am sad that I am unable to compete in the Ascendant LPGA benefitting Volunteers of America 2022 due to ongoing pain in my wrist,” Ko said. “The event is one of my favorites to play, and it's happening not far from my Texas house.”
Despite the previous winner withdrawing, The Ascendant LPGA has several events lined up during the tournament. Fans, families, sponsors, and clients will enjoy a fun, affordable event, all while watching some of the best talent LPGA has to offer.
Podzielinski said she hopes to bring the entire community together to support female golfers and athletes, making this a great community event.
“For us, it’s about how we can bring community engagement outside the golf tournament,” she said. “We’ll be doing a lot of events throughout the week.”
Some events lined up include High School Girls Golf Day on Monday, Sept. 26, Boeing Veterans Golf Clinic on Tuesday, Sept. 27, LISD Sports Management Day on Wednesday, Sept. 28, and First Tee JR golf clinic on Sunday, Oct. 2. These events are not open to the public.
For public events, the lineup includes The Tribute Trail 5K Presented by AT&T on Saturday, Sept. 24, Presentation of Colors on Sunday, Oct. 2, and the Awards Ceremony on the 18th Green on Sunday, Oct. 2.
While most events are not open to the public, there is still a variety of activities going on at the venue during the competition. The Truck Yard @ LPGA will be on site, which includes a wide range of food trucks that will be rotating through the four rounds of tournament play. There will also be a Family Fun Zone, which include activities with the Frisco RoughRiders, The Colony Public Library, Pappa’s Snow Cones and The First Tee of Greater Dallas.
Tickets for the event are available for Thursday, Sept. 29 through Sunday, Oct. 2. Daily tournament tickets are $20 and weekly tournament tickets are $45. For anyone 17 and younger, they will be admitted free of charge when accompanied by a ticketed adult. Military Veterans, Active Military and their immediate families are also admitted for free with a valid ID. For more information, go to www.ascendantLPGA.com.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
