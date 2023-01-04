The Colony City Council met on Tuesday, Jan. 3 to receive an update from Matthews Southwest regarding The Ascendent LPGA benefiting Volunteers America on Sept. 29 - Oct. 2, 2022 at Old American Golf Club in The Colony.
According to Kristian Teleki, Senior Vice President of Matthews Southwest, last year’s LPGA event had over 30,000 people in attendance for the weekend to watch 132 of the best players compete for the largest purse of $1.7 million.
“2022 was a great year for us,” Teleki said. “It was a great year weather wise. It was a great year field wise. We kind of hit our sweet spot and I think it really showed.”
Over the course of the tournament, the event had an economic impact of $10-12 million on the city of The Colony. Over three million people consumed LPGA content locally and nationally, consuming the event in person and on television.
When it comes to the community impact, the tournament partnered with local schools to host a high school golf day with Lewisville ISD and Little Elm ISD. Other successful events included the Women’s Leadership Summit, the Veterans Golf Clinic, the Tribute Trail 5K, Asian Media Day, and more.
This year’s Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America will take place Oct. 2-8 returning to The Colony at Golf Clubs at The Tribute and playing at Old American Golf Club. This is one of two official LPGA tours in Texas for 2023.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
