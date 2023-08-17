The Colony City Council met on Tuesday, Aug. 15 to receive a presentation from staff and The Athletic Club regarding a public-private partnership for management of Five Star Park and related activities.
On July 18, city council approved a public-private partnership with The Athletic Club in relation to Five Star Park and the city’s athletic programs. This partnership is similar to the city’s public-private partnerships that they have with Hawaiian Falls, Blue Sky, Hidden Cove, and Stewart Creek Golf Course.
“What this does is a couple of things — it allows for a group whose job is to run these programs to come in and run those programs at a professional level, work with our local groups, and whoever uses those fields, as well as the funding to improve those facilities,” said Brant Shallenburger, Community Development Corporation (CDC) staff liaison.
For more than a decade, several companies have come to The Colony trying to do the same thing as The Athletic Club, but none were vetted in, Shallenburger said. The Athletic Club did pass the vetting process and the city decided that the company would be a good fit when it comes to a public-private partnership, he said.
“We believe this is a win-win for their group, for us as a community, for our citizens, and for the people that use that park whether they are citizens or not,” Shallenburger said.
To enhance the community alongside The Colony, The Athletic Club has implemented its own vision and mission, which is to “keep the dream alive” and “create paths of significant impact,” according to Eric Woerner, one of the founders of The Athletic Club.
Within Five Star Park, The Athletic Club will be providing a $30 million facility upgrade split into three phases, a goal of $10 million in taxable revenue year over year, and 50-100 jobs created year over year. The Athletic Club will also be partnering with the city for July 4 and American Heroes events, along with offering recreation leagues and partnering with current associations. The organization will also provide intern hours for students in local schools.
“We’re building this in three phases,” Woerner said. “It’s going to be roughly about $30 million capital layout for investments and improvements on, not only the seven diamonds and the soccer fields, but also adding an additional 73,000 square-foot main building bringing workout centers, potentially a full-service restaurant, live music entertainment, things like that that encompass what a sporting venue really is.”
Phase 1 includes operating the entire facility as-is, putting forward $1 million in facility improvements, and starting to develop Phase 2. Phase 2 will start roughly 24 months after Phase 1 and include building infrastructure for all phases and building the 73,000 square-foot main building. Phase 3 will start roughly 24 months after Phase 2 and include turf on all fields, updating and enhancing the Veterans Square, and creating common paths for connectivity throughout the complex.
Building for Phase 2 will take between 18 and 30 months and once the planned development is approved, The Athletic Club will begin the discipline process. Phase 1 and Phase 2 will likely take two to three years to complete.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
