The Colony City Council met on Tuesday, Aug. 15 to receive a presentation from staff and The Athletic Club regarding a public-private partnership for management of Five Star Park and related activities.

On July 18, city council approved a public-private partnership with The Athletic Club in relation to Five Star Park and the city’s athletic programs. This partnership is similar to the city’s public-private partnerships that they have with Hawaiian Falls, Blue Sky, Hidden Cove, and Stewart Creek Golf Course.


Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

