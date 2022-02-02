Sales tax revenue in The Colony grew by 26.7% between 2020 and 2021.
According to data from the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, The Colony accrued roughly $34.5 million in sales tax revenue in 2020, and roughly $43.7 million in 2021. The growth was more than three times that of 2019-2020, a period that showed a more incremental 8.5% increase.
While 2020 saw consumption dampened by the COVID-19 pandemic, assistant city manager Tim Miller told The Colony City Council in a September 2020 meeting, “It hasn’t impacted us nearly as much as we thought.”
He continued, “Grandscape is doing very well. There are a lot of people at home more now, so a lot of the appliances and electronics that people were putting off, they’re going to NFM (Nebraska Furniture Mart) to buy. And more sporting equipment from Scheels that opened up because you have a lot of bored people who want to play catch or something.”
January 2020 saw a considerable decline in sales tax revenue compared to January 2019, but The Colony’s sales tax revenue exceeded 2019 monthly totals at the start of the pandemic. In March 2020, the month nationwide lockdown measures were first taken, the city reported $3.3 million in revenue compared to March 2019’s $2.2 million.
Meanwhile, January 2022’s sales tax accruement is already exceeding those of preceding months, as The Colony has already amassed $4.2 million as of Thursday.
