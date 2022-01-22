Donations to animal shelters throughout North Texas poured in on Monday in honor of what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday.
When the “Golden Girls” actress and animal welfare activist died on Dec. 31, social media users organized a grassroots social media campaign called the “Betty White Challenge.” Fans of White were challenged to donate money or supplies to animal shelters of their choosing.
Operation Kindness, a Carrollton-based “no-kill” animal shelter, said on Thursday that it received roughly 600 donations totaling more than $29,000 connected to the social media campaign.
“We were overwhelmed by the response we received for the Betty White Challenge,” said Natalie Buxton, Operation Kindness’s marketing and communications director, in an email. “The viral movement was a true testament to her memory, and we hope she would have been proud of this huge outpouring of support for animals all across the country. The donations given to Operation Kindness will help provide lifesaving medical care, food, shelter and more to homeless pets.”
The Denton Animal Support Foundation (DASF), which services Denton County, received approximately $10,000 despite “not push[ing] it very hard.”
“We were not expecting such a generous outpour of support,” said Kiara Hunter, the executive director for DASF, on Friday. “I know Betty would be honored.”
The outpouring of support extended to city animal shelters as well, officials have said.
Mark Cooper, the director at The Colony Animal Services, said the shelter raised $2,965 due to the Betty White Challenge.
“This campaign has been very successful and one I think Betty White herself would be very proud of,” Cooper said. “Her legacy will live on in each animal this campaign has helped.”
