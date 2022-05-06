The boundaries of The Colony's council districts will change in 2023, and parts of the city close to Lake Lewisville and North Colony Boulevard will be the most affected by it.
In its Tuesday meeting, The Colony City Council approved a revised district map that reconfigured the boundaries for City Council Places 3, 4, 5 and 6, which are occupied by Councilmembers Brian Wade, David Terre, Perry Schrag and Joel Marks respectively.
The vote came after a redistricting committee headed by Schrag and Councilwoman Robyn Holtz convened to draw three different maps that comply with population distribution standards. The council undergoes this process after each U.S. census.
“The goal, ultimately, was to not let there be more [than] a deviation of 10%,” Holtz said. “Two particular districts – Place 3 and Place 4 – had the most room for growth over the next five years. Then the other two places are kind of developed out with no room for growth really, resident-wise, so we kept that in mind and tried to get 3 and 4 to be maybe at a little bit of a deficit, knowing that those would, in the coming years, increase pretty significantly.”
The districts range in population from 10,734 to 11,592, with the target population for each district being 11,133.
Terre's Place 4 district, which covers Hidden Cove Park and other lake-adjacent neighborhoods in the eastern part of The Colony, is losing land directly south of the intersection of Main Street and Nash Drive to Schrag's Place 5 district. Wade's Place 3 district will also lose land west of Plano Parkway to Schrag's district.
Meanwhile, Place 6 will acquire land directly south of North Colony Boulevard and east of Blair Oaks Drive, which was previously in the district for Place 5.
The changes will take effect during the city's 2023 election cycle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.