The Colony City Council approved $924,000 in various infrastructure expenses in its Tuesday meeting.
One of the chief projects is the $237,000 installation of a pedestrian hybrid beacon signal light west of the intersection between North Colony Boulevard and Power Street. Similar in design to the pedestrian light along Paige Road, this project is designed to help pedestrians navigating the City Park Trail to safely cross Paige Road.
Another project earmarks $239,000 for water distribution equipment upgrades at the city's Pump Station 2 at 4721 Witt Drive. This expenditure includes programming and construction services.
Two other items approved by the council each allow the city to spend $187,000 on wastewater pipe crossing overhauls and waterline replacements, respectively.
One of these items specifically authorizes the expenditure for a wastewater pipe crossing replacement at the Office Creek Stream and the installation of a new wastewater pipe crossing near Reagan Place. The other item allots funds for a waterline replacement on Squires Drive, along with a waterline extension at Vaden Street.
Meanwhile, $74,000 was approved for water tower disinfectant control system maintenance for the water towers at 5260 North Colony Boulevard and 5033 Clover Valley Drive.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.