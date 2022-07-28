The Colony Animal Shelter

The Colony Animal Shelter, located at 4720 E Lake Highlands Drive. 

 Courtesy of city of The Colony

During its July 19 meeting, The Colony City Council approved an agreement that would allow the Collin College Veterinary Technology program to use The Colony Animal Shelter for curriculum and instruction.

Deputy City Manager Joe Perez told council members that the city’s Animal Services department was contacted about a year ago and asked if they would be interested in the partnership. The approval gives the green light for students in the Veterinary Technology program at Collin College to begin learning at the facility during the upcoming fall semester of classes.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments