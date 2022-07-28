During its July 19 meeting, The Colony City Council approved an agreement that would allow the Collin College Veterinary Technology program to use The Colony Animal Shelter for curriculum and instruction.
Deputy City Manager Joe Perez told council members that the city’s Animal Services department was contacted about a year ago and asked if they would be interested in the partnership. The approval gives the green light for students in the Veterinary Technology program at Collin College to begin learning at the facility during the upcoming fall semester of classes.
Perez said students would be under the supervision of the Vet Tech program director.
“It’s at no cost to the city, and actually it would end up saving us some money because they’ll be doing things like vaccinations and some other wellness check type items for the animals that come in to the shelter while learning, again, under the direction of the Vet Tech director,” Perez said.
In response to one council question, Perez said the agreement wouldn’t impact current animal shelter employees.
“If anything, it will help the current employees, because they’ll be doing a lot of on-site, so oftentimes when animals come in to the shelter, they have to transport them to a vet office to get the types of things that they’ll be doing there in the shelter,” he said.
The agreement was set to last between Aug. 1, 2022 and July 31, 2023.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.