The wait is finally over. Portillo’s in The Colony celebrated its grand opening of its first Texas restaurant on Wednesday, Jan. 18 with a ribbon cutting.
The restaurant, located at 4560 Destination Drive, marks Portillo’s long awaited arrival to the Lone Star State. The 7,900-square-foot restaurant is located 20 miles from downtown Dallas in the Grandscape complex and features seating for more than 260 guests and has a double lane drive-thru.
"Since we first announced plans to come to Texas, the excitement from the local community has been truly overwhelming," Portillo's staff said. "We’ve been blown away by the support and warm reception we have received from everyone in The Colony, as well as Texans across the state. We’re so happy to have our doors open, and we look forward to continuing serving this vibrant region, the people that call it home and Texans from both near and far."
The ribbon cutting ceremony had Vice President of Restaurant Support Michael Portillo in attendance and the restaurant also presented two local charity partners, NTX Community Pantry and the Lewisville ISD Education Foundation with a $5,000 check in celebration of the grand opening.
Once open, guests were able to enjoy Portillo’s signature menu items like Chicago-style hot dogs, famous Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, and Portillo’s famous chocolate cake.
The new restaurant is also unique in a way that incorporates elements of the surrounding community as part of its decor, such as a vintage 1967 Toyota Stout as a nod to the manufacturer’s nearby North American headquarters.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
