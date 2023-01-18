The wait is finally over. Portillo’s in The Colony celebrated its grand opening of its first Texas restaurant on Wednesday, Jan. 18 with a ribbon cutting.

The restaurant, located at 4560 Destination Drive, marks Portillo’s long awaited arrival to the Lone Star State. The 7,900-square-foot restaurant is located 20 miles from downtown Dallas in the Grandscape complex and features seating for more than 260 guests and has a double lane drive-thru.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

