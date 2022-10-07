National Hispanic Heritage Month takes place annually from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 to celebrate the histories, cultures and contributions of Hispanic Americans. The Colony has celebrated in more ways than one through books, music and festivities.

All month long, Grandscape has hosted its first annual Tejano Music Fiesta at the Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Stage and Lawn to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with live music, food, and family-friendly activities.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

