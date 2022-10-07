National Hispanic Heritage Month takes place annually from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 to celebrate the histories, cultures and contributions of Hispanic Americans. The Colony has celebrated in more ways than one through books, music and festivities.
All month long, Grandscape has hosted its first annual Tejano Music Fiesta at the Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Stage and Lawn to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with live music, food, and family-friendly activities.
So far, the venue has featured Selena Forever, Grupo Pression, and Joe B & Project IV. This year’s festival concludes on Thursday, Oct. 13 featuring Chente Barrera Y Taconazo. Music begins at 7:30 p.m. and it is free and open to the public.
Along with Grandscape, The Colony Public Library has set up in-library displays featuring titles for children, teens and adults that focus on books influential to the Hispanic American community. These books were selected because of their positive reviews in professional library journals or because they were a Pura Belpré Award winner.
The Pura Belpré Award is named after Pura Belpré who was the first Latina librarian at the New York Public Library. The award was established in 1996 and it is presented annually to a Latino or Latina writer and illustrator whose work best portrays and celebrates the Latino cultural experience through a work of literature for children and youth.
Julia Alvarez, Monica Brown, and Margarita Engle are the three most repeated names on The Colony Public Library’s display. Julia Alvarez is a poet, novelist and essayist and has published several works ranging from young adult books to adult non-fiction titles.
Included in the library’s display is “In the Time of the Butterflies” which is one of Alvarez’s more recognizable titles. The book was published in 1994 and is a historical fiction novel following the lives of the Mirabal sisters during the Trujillo dictatorship in the Dominican Republic. Other titles by Alvarez on the display include the young adult story, “Before We Were Free” and her adult non-fiction book “Once Upon a Quinceañera: Coming of Age in the USA.”
Monica Brown is a Peruvian-American author, specializing in children’s literature. Titles on the display include “Sharuko,” “Tito Puente: Mambo King,” “Pablo Neruda: Poet of the People,” and “My Name is Gabito: The Life of Gabriel García Márquez.” Brown also has a picture book on the display that was selected because of its positive reviews called “Marisol McDonald Doesn't Match.”
Margarita Engle specializes in a little bit of everything and has several works in a variety of sections on the library’s display. She is a Cuban-American author of many novels, memoirs and picture books. Featured on the display is a juvenile non-fiction book titled “Dancing Hands,” an adult non-fiction book titled “Dreams from Many Rivers: a Hispanic History of the United States Told in Poems,” and a picture book titled “A Song of Frutas.”
Sandra Cisneros is most well-known because of her first novel, “The House of Mango Street.” This 1984 novel tells the story of Esperanza Cordero, who is a 12-year-old Mexican-American girl growing up in the Hispanic quarter of Chicago and the story is structured as a series of vignettes. This story is the only one on the library’s display by Cisneros, but remains a vital read for Hispanic Heritage Month.
For individuals looking to make the most of the final days of National Hispanic Heritage Month this year, visiting Grandscape for the final Tejano Music Fiesta or visiting The Colony Public Library to brush up on the latest recommended reading are two great ways to close out the month.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
