The community celebrated the official grand opening of the city's newest fire station, The Colony Fire Department Firehouse No. 5 in The Tribute on Saturday, May 13. The event featured the ceremonial hose-uncoupling and pushing-in ceremony for Engine No. 15.

The Colony Mayor Richard Boyer, Fire Chief Scott Thompson, and Assistant Chief Shannon Stephens spoke to the large crowd in attendance about this important milestone in the city’s development. City officials conducted the ceremonial hose-uncoupling before allowing children from the community to help wash down and “push in” Engine 15.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

