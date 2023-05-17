The community celebrated the official grand opening of the city's newest fire station, The Colony Fire Department Firehouse No. 5 in The Tribute on Saturday, May 13. The event featured the ceremonial hose-uncoupling and pushing-in ceremony for Engine No. 15.
The Colony Mayor Richard Boyer, Fire Chief Scott Thompson, and Assistant Chief Shannon Stephens spoke to the large crowd in attendance about this important milestone in the city’s development. City officials conducted the ceremonial hose-uncoupling before allowing children from the community to help wash down and “push in” Engine 15.
“This is about lives, this is about saving lives and being responsive and providing that service to what is the fastest growing part of our community,” Mayor Richard Boyer said.
Firehouse No. 5 was approved in early 2022 and the new two bay fire station will serve the northern portion of the city. The new fire station is located along the intersection of Scotty’s Lake Lane and Lebanon Road on property that spans 3.5 acres.
“As most of you know, this has been a very long time in the making and we’re so excited to get this open and operating,” said Chief Scott Thompson during the grand opening.
The fire station is also next to Lowell Strike Middle School of the Little Elm Independent School District and covers 11,000 square feet. Stephens said that there is sufficient personnel and equipment to provide initial treatment and care until an ambulance arrives from the heart of the city since there is no ambulance center in the new fire station.
With the addition of Firehouse No. 5, it will increase the average response time to emergency calls by the department and decrease the dependence of the city on mutual aid from first responders in neighboring communities.
“A firehouse is part of a community,” Stephens said. “We are a part of this community. We are here to serve this community and we look forward to serving this community.”
Get The Colony Courier-Leader news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.