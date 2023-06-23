The Colony Chamber of Commerce is responsible for helping and representing businesses in the city limits, but how does it balance the needs of such an ambitious venue as Grandscape and various businesses throughout the city and on the other side of the Sam Rayburn Tollway?
“The chamber doesn’t differentiate between Grandscape and non-Grandscape,” said Jennifer Ondreyka, executive director of The Colony Chamber of Commerce. “As long as you are a member of our organization, we are going to support you in the best way that serves the individual business,”
Ondreyka said there are different tiers depending on the individual businesses' economic needs.
“Every member decides on how to invest in the chamber that best supports their business model,” Ondreyka said.
For instance, a business in The Colony can either be a ‘member’ or a ‘partner.’ A partner of the chamber is considered a platinum tier and is valued at $3,500. Below that is the group called ‘members,’ which includes gold, silver, and bronze tiers ($1500, $550, $350).
Each tier has different perks and benefits, from ceremonial plaques and ribbon-cutting, networking opportunities through participating in business breakfasts and leadership lunches, to marketing solutions composed of banners, social media posts and newsletter inclusion.
“What they need from the chamber is unique to that business or organization,” Ondreyka said. “I think the way our member investments are set up (…) it offers a small business, a medium business, maybe a non-profit, a large corporation, to be a part of the chamber in a way that is relevant to their business or organization.”
The chamber has also facilitated events that bring together Grandscape and Austin Ranch companies with those in The Colony’s older, less concentrated parts.
The Taste Of The Colony, an event presented by The Colony Chamber of Commerce, was hosted at Grandscape last September but included restaurants from Main Street like Flatrock Smokehouse BBQ.
“That was open to all restaurants and caterers inside the city limits — some of those were not Grandscape, but they benefited from Grandscape as the back-drop,” Ondreyka said. “Grandscape and its tenants work really well with our non-Grandscape members."
The chamber held The Star Awards Gala in the Chapel at Ana Villa, where Flatrock took home the award for Best Restaurant of 2022.
On June 30, the chamber will conduct a Women in Business Lunch at Cascades Event Center.
Furthermore, non-profit organizations from across The Colony and North Texas have had exposure due to the efforts of the chamber and Grandscape, Ondreyka said.
SCHEELS has hosted events involved with North Texas Giving Day, the American Legion for American Flag Exchanges and the NTX Community Food Pantry.
“There’s this synergy that exists that is unique to the city of The Colony and its businesses and organizations,” Ondreyka said.
“Grandscape hasn’t taken away anything from the community, [it] has provided the entire community of The Colony a spotlight,” she added.
Martin Friedenthal is a summer 2023 intern for Star Local Media, focusing on reporting in The Colony, Little Elm, Lewisville and Carrollton.
