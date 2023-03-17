The Colony Stars Gala 2.jpg

City of The Colony councilwoman Judy Ensweiler with representatives of Grandscape during The Colony Chamber of Commerce’s Salute to The Stars Awards Gala on Friday, March 3. 

The Colony Chamber of Commerce celebrated their members during the Salute to The Stars Awards Gala on Friday, March 3 at the Chapel at Ana Villa.

“This annual event helps to promote valuable networks that support and celebrate strong community, vibrant businesses and organizations, and of course provides a great night out for all those in attendance,” said Amanda Porter, Event & Marketing Director for The Colony Chamber of Commerce.

The Colony Stars Gala 3.jpg

Chairman of The Colony chamber board, David Peerson with Best Restaurant of 2022 winners Flatrock Smokehouse BBQ during The Colony Chamber of Commerce’s Salute to The Stars Awards Gala on Friday, March 3.
The Colony Stars Gala 1.jpg

American Legion and Friendship Baptist Church presented the flags and sang the National Anthem at The Colony Chamber of Commerce’s Salute to The Stars Awards Gala on Friday, March 3.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

