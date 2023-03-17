Chairman of The Colony chamber board, David Peerson with Best Restaurant of 2022 winners Flatrock Smokehouse BBQ during The Colony Chamber of Commerce’s Salute to The Stars Awards Gala on Friday, March 3.
The Colony Chamber of Commerce celebrated their members during the Salute to The Stars Awards Gala on Friday, March 3 at the Chapel at Ana Villa.
“This annual event helps to promote valuable networks that support and celebrate strong community, vibrant businesses and organizations, and of course provides a great night out for all those in attendance,” said Amanda Porter, Event & Marketing Director for The Colony Chamber of Commerce.
The Colony Chamber of Commerce had several community partners who helped make the event possible including Honest 1 Auto Care, RBFCU, CoServ, SCHEELS, Venture X-The Realm, Group Watson Real Estate, The Colony Economic Development Corporation, Lewisville ISD, and the city of The Colony.
The American Legion Holley-Riddle Post 21 and the Friendship Baptist Church Choir helped kick off the event with the Presentation of Colors and the singing of the National Anthem, respectively.
Here is a list of this year’s winners:
The Colony Police Department Responder of the Year: Officer Carlos Henderson
The Colony Fire Department Responder of the Year: Jason Bonds
Ambassador of The Year: Julia Koroleva
Educator of the Year: Amy Malecki
Best School Spirit: The Colony High School
Best New Business: Thirsty Lion Gastropub
Best Insurance Provider: Holtz State Farm
Best Business/Creative Service: Venture X - The Realm
Best Entertainment Venue: Grandscape
Best Health/Personal Service: Colony Chiropractic
Best Retail: SCHEELS
Best Financial Service: DATCU
Best Hotel/Hospitality Service: Marriott Hotels and Cascades Event Center
Best Auto/Care Transportation: Honest 1 Auto Care
Best Non-Profit Service: Next Steps
Best Home/Utility Service: CoServ
Best Restaurant/Food Service: Flatrock Smokehouse BBQ
Best Real-Estate Service: Group Watson Real Estate
Best Small Business: Kolibri Pest Services
Best Medium Business: Stonebridge Health and Galaxy Theaters
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
