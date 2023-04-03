Lakeside Profile 42.jpeg
Courtesy of Amanda Porter

Amanda Porter is a native of The Colony, growing up attending school in the city and now raising her own family there. Porter enjoys connecting with each member of the chamber and celebrating their successes as The Colony continues to grow.

Tell me a little bit about yourself.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments