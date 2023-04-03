Amanda Porter is a native of The Colony, growing up attending school in the city and now raising her own family there. Porter enjoys connecting with each member of the chamber and celebrating their successes as The Colony continues to grow.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
My name is Amanda Porter. I am the Event and Marketing Director for The Colony Chamber of Commerce. I have had the honor of calling The Colony home since 1988. I grew up going to all the The Colony schools and now along with my husband Benjamin, we are raising our two little girls here. Before working for The Colony Chamber of Commerce, I had my own wedding and event company and still run a small social media marketing company that supports small businesses.
What do you do in your role as Event and Marketing Director for The Colony Chamber of Commerce?
My role as the Event and Marketing Director is extremely diverse. I have the opportunity for creating events that support business and build community through collaboration and networking. The chamber also serves The Colony residents, through events such as The Grand Duck Derby. On the marketing side I am responsible for being the voice of the chamber and handling the day-to-day communication that goes out. We are currently a two-person team, so Jennifer Ondreyka, and I really handle a little bit of everything from working with our City of The Colony and Lewisville ISD partners. To working closely with new and existing businesses and organizations of The Colony and beyond, to ensure they have what they need to reach their goals. Every day is a little different.
What is your favorite part about your job?
I absolutely love connecting with our members. We represent such a diverse group of individuals and industries, and really have an amazing group of members.
What do you like to do in your free time?
Free time is rare when raising a family and all the activities we have with the chamber, so I absolutely love to cook a big meal and have family over, or we love to have family game nights and play at the park whenever possible.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in The Colony?
The Colony really offers so many great places to spend time. I am a huge fan of our library, they have so many great family events and book selections. We find ourselves there often. I also love spending time at Grandscape. We can always find something fun to do, or restaurant to eat at and it really is a great place to enjoy being outside and moving.
What are you passionate about?
I am very passionate about my job and our community. Watching our members thrive and businesses grow and how that directly impacts the community I live in, is a driving force for my every day. I love celebrating the successes with our members and standing beside them when they are working through a challenge. Being a part of the growth and watching The Colony transform into what it is today and what is becoming, is such an honor.
Who or what inspires you?
My mom has inspired me and taught me so many lessons. She taught me the power of having a good work ethic, a strong sense of humor, and staying true to who I am.
What are some goals you have for the future of The Colony Chamber of Commerce?
I am so excited about the future of The Colony Chamber of Commerce. We want to expand our reach and continue to be a valuable partner for all businesses in our community. I also want to expand the connection between our residents and our businesses.
What kind of legacy do you hope to leave?
I want my girls to grow up knowing that they had a mom who was absolutely their biggest fan, that loved God, her family, and worked hard to help her community thrive.
Get The Colony Courier-Leader news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.