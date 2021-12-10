A dedicated right turn lane will soon be added to the intersection of West Lake Highlands Boulevard and FM 423.
In its Tuesday meeting, The Colony City Council voted to approve direction and funding for the $238,000 project, which would put the lane on eastbound West Lake Highlands Boulevard.
“Currently, cars that want to go right or southbound on FM 423, they get stuck behind the traffic that’s going to turn left, so they can’t move until the traffic signal gives them the green light,” explained Ron Hartline, engineering director for the city of The Colony, to the council while presenting the budget amendment. “We looked at signal timing, and we can’t fix this problem with just signal timing; we’re going to have to add a right turn lane if we really want to move some traffic.”
Mayor Richard Boyer inquired about the possibility of “offsetting” where vehicles on the intersection’s left turn lane stop in the interest of not obstructing the view of vehicles turning right. Hartline said city staff is considering moving road striping to achieve this. A cost statement from the developer said that “pavement markings and signage” would have an estimated cost of $2,500.
Hartline also said the project would require slight drainage modifications. City documents indicate that some of these modifications will include removal of storm drainage and manhole installation.
The budget amendment was approved unanimously after about 10 minutes of deliberation among the council.
