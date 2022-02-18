A dedicated network of left-turn lanes at a State Highway 121 intersection is one step closer to being realized.
In its Tuesday meeting, The Colony City Council voted to amend the city’s budget to allot $212,000 for the project, with a number of councilmembers attesting to its necessity.
The project would install left-turn lanes in SH 121’s east- and westbound intersection underpass over Paige Road. This proposed change came as the intersection’s single dedicated left turn lane experienced considerable congestion during peak traffic hours. Engineering officials contend that additional left-turn lanes will mitigate congestion and make the intersection more safe and navigable for motorists.
The plans will have to be approved by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and the North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) before construction begins.
“If it’s approved tonight, I’ll be calling the engineer tomorrow to get a proposal,” said city engineering director Ron Hartline when asked about the timeframe of the construction. “We will have to coordinate with TxDOT and the NTTA though, and that could slow it down, so that’s probably another month, at least, dealing with this.”
