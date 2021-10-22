In a Tuesday meeting, The Colony City Council voted in unanimous favor of two resolutions authorizing more than $700,000 in public safety expenditures.
The first of these resolutions signified the approval of a $157,000 contract for an overhaul of the city jail’s monitoring system. The Colony Assistant Police Chief Chris Chandler told members of council that this would effectively replace software and hardware that is roughly 13-years-old, a statement that Mayor Joe McCourry expressed shock at. Chandler credited the police department’s IT workers for the technology’s longevity.
“I’m surprised you guys haven’t come to us much sooner than that. 13-year-old software and hardware is, I would say, not acceptable,” McCourry said to Chandler. “Let’s make sure that we don’t get our jail and the monitoring and the record and all of that stuff behind times because that stuff is very important and crucial in the litigious society that we live in.”
The second resolution authorized a purchase of 10 new police vehicles, an expenditure Chandler contended was necessary due to new workers joining the police force. According to city documents, this expense would deduct up to $300,000 from The Colony’s Operations Budget and $320,000 from its Capital Outlay Fund.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.