The Colony City Council candidates, including the unopposed mayoral candidate, discussed their vision for the city as The Colony Chamber of Commerce hosted a candidate forum Tuesday night.
Apart from Place 1 candidate Allen Harris, who was absent due to a prior commitment, all city council were present. The only mayoral candidate on the ballot, current Place 2 Councilman Richard Boyer, gave introductory remarks in which he outlined infrastructure and public safety as key priorities for his upcoming tenure.
Following Boyer’s speech, the three council candidates answered crowdsourced questions presented by moderator Leigh Collins.
The first of these questions concerned development in The Colony and, according to Collins, involved the city’s status as a family-friendly city versus its reputation as an entertainment destination thanks to the Grandscape development.
Place 2 candidate Judy Ensweiler contended that Grandscape was an important destination but opined that development should be a priority elsewhere. Ensweiler’s opponent, Detrick DeBurr, said that because The Colony doesn’t have a proper downtown district, officials would have to “import a downtown” somewhere in “The Colony proper.”
Place 1 candidate Robyn Holtz – the only candidate for Place 1 who was in attendance Tuesday – proposed turning land along Lake Lewisville into a downtown district.
The candidates answered other questions involving topics ranging from affordable housing to The Colony’s relationship with Lewisville ISD.
