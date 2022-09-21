Screen Shot 2022-09-21 at 1.54.36 PM.png

The Colony City Council discussing and considering approval of the Site Plan application for a new medical office building. 

The Colony City Council met on Tuesday, Sept. 20 to consider approving several items that would help provide the city with money for reimbursement and continuation of services.

Every item under the consent agenda was acted upon and approved in one motion. This included the consideration for approval of a resolution authorizing the mayor to execute two Interlocal Cooperation Agreements with Denton County.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

