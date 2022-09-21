The Colony City Council met on Tuesday, Sept. 20 to consider approving several items that would help provide the city with money for reimbursement and continuation of services.
Every item under the consent agenda was acted upon and approved in one motion. This included the consideration for approval of a resolution authorizing the mayor to execute two Interlocal Cooperation Agreements with Denton County.
The first agreement was in the amount of $10,000 for the City of The Colony to provide fire protection services beginning Oct. 1, 2021 through Sept. 30, 2022. The second agreement was in the amount of $19,815 for the City of The Colony to provide emergency medical services beginning Oct. 1, 2021 through Sept. 30, 2022.
And no, those dates are not a mistake.
The purpose of the agreements is to provide the City with money for reimbursement for fire protection services and emergency medical services it has already used in the past year through next Friday, Sept. 30.
Several of the regular agenda items were pushed to the next session on Tuesday, Oct. 4 except for one, which was a discussion and consideration of a site plan application for a new medical office building.
The application was for “Standridge Drive MOB,” which is an approximately 21,893 square foot medical office building located south of the southeast intersection of Memorial Drive and Standridge Drive. The site contains approximately 1.417 acres, or 61,748 square feet, and is within the Business Park Zoning District and the Gateway Overlay District.
While the Council brought up that there were other office buildings in the area, the presenter stated that this building is going to be more modern and provide more opportunities for work. The Council approved the motion.
The next City Council meeting will be on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6:30 p.m. and will address the agenda items that were pushed back from this week’s meeting. This includes discussing and considering an ordinance approving a Specific Use Permit (SUP) to allow a 115-foot Verizon monopole at 5700 Squires Drive.
Along with that agenda item, the Council will discuss and consider an ordinance approving a variance to permit an alternative landscape and screening method of chain-link with vinyl screening slats around the base of the monopole mentioned previously. The Council will also discuss and consider approval to authorize the City Manager to execute a Communications Facility License Agreement with Cellco Partnership doing business as Verizon Wireless.
The consent agenda and the rest of the regular agenda have yet to be released for the next meeting.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.