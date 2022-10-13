The City of The Colony met Wednesday, October 5, for proclamations, to accept notice of Police Seized Fund Expenditure, and to address an ongoing public hearing about a Verizon monopole being placed near a neighborhood and school in The Colony.
The mayor recognized the month of October as National Chiropractic Month to address the rising opioid crisis in the United States. Chiropractors are hoping to raise awareness to address back injuries to eliminate the need for risky or potentially addictive treatment. In partnership with the Texas Chiropractic Association and the American Chiropractic Association, The Colony recognized the month as National Chiropractic Month.
Moving on into the work session, Chief Coulon informed the council that his department is wanting to acquire enterprise drones, which will allow the city to keep up with other cities’ technologies in Denton County.
“We use (drones) for all of our special events,” Coulon said. “We actually have enough drones now where we can swap them out – where one comes down to recharge batteries and we can keep a drone up in the air for all the special events.”
As well as special events, the drones have also been used for looking for people, searches at the lake, and offering them to the fire department to get a better look at structure fires. The new enterprise drones will cost a little below $20,000, Coulon said.
Consent agenda items were next and none of them were pulled and they were all approved.
As a continuation from two meetings ago, the first regular agenda item included a public hearing to discuss and consider an ordinance approving a specific-use permit (SUP) to allow a 115-foot Verizon monopole at 5700 Squires Drive at B.B. Owen Park. The subject lease area contains approximately 1,250 square feet and is located within the single-family 4 zoning district.
It was noted that the monopole would be 760 feet from the nearest residence and the applicant met all requirements for the approval of a SUP. The monopole would allow for additional telecommunication services to the surrounding area.
During the public hearing, The Colony resident April Babin spoke about how there has been no testing of the thermal effect of the frequencies on Verizon monopoles since 1993. She provided research about records of a cease-and-desist order in Massachusetts against Verizon because a tower was less that 600 feet away from a family’s house and her entire family got sick as a result.
Babin also stated there was also a Verizon tower removed in California because four students got cancer within a year after the tower was put up. The new tower would be 750 feet away from Babin’s house and 1,100 feet from the school.
There was also a representative from Verizon Wireless who spoke during the public hearing. The representative said that Verizon is meeting the requirements of the FCC. Another concern he addressed was property values and found that there was no correlation between cell towers and homes.
The regular agenda item did not pass, 2-4.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
