The Colony Water Tower

The City of The Colony met Wednesday, October 5, for proclamations, to accept notice of Police Seized Fund Expenditure, and to address an ongoing public hearing about a Verizon monopole being placed near a neighborhood and school in The Colony. 

The mayor recognized the month of October as National Chiropractic Month to address the rising opioid crisis in the United States. Chiropractors are hoping to raise awareness to address back injuries to eliminate the need for risky or potentially addictive treatment. In partnership with the Texas Chiropractic Association and the American Chiropractic Association, The Colony recognized the month as National Chiropractic Month. 

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

