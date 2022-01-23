The citywide curfew for minors in The Colony could potentially be extended for another three years.
In a Tuesday meeting, The Colony City Council engaged in a public discussion on an ordinance that mandates a curfew for minors 16 and under. Under this law, minors must abide by a curfew of 11 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.
Exceptions are codified in the law that allow minors to be out late on the grounds of extenuating circumstances, such as walking or driving home from work. Moreover, The Colony Police Chief David Coulon told council members that officers have almost unbridled discretion when it comes to writing citations for violations of the law.
“Police officers don’t want to write kids tickets,” he said. “I mean, we’d rather be the hero than the villain, so we try to adjust it just kind of depending on the situation.”
Coulon added that The Colony Police Department usually writes approximately seven citations for the offense a year, and that citations usually amount to penalties of $300 and community service.
“As you can imagine, there’s a wide range of kids outside at midnight,” Coulon said. “There might be the good kids [whose] parents care; they’re just out past midnight playing basketball across the street, typically an officer goes out on that [and] he just tells them to go home. And that’s the end of it.”
He continued, “But then on the other end, you have the kids doing sketchy stuff who we catch all the time outside whose parents just don’t care. And so we do take them to the station … Those are the situations where we actually even have trouble getting the parents to come get the kids.”
A juvenile curfew has been in effect in The Colony since May 2001. City law dictates that the curfew ordinance must be reauthorized by The Colony City Council every three years. While action will not yet be taken by the council until a later meeting, city staff is recommending that the curfew ordinance be reapproved as written before its expiration in February.
