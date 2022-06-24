The Colony City Council discussed the prospective creation of a joint committee tasked with veterans recognition functions in its Tuesday meeting.
This discussion came weeks after a May joint session with The Colony City Council and The Colony Community Development Corporation (CDC) wherein the potential appropriation of excess funds to veteran recognition projects was discussed.
"The President of [The Colony Community Development Corporation] had reached out to me a couple months ago and said, 'Hey, we've got some money that's kind of earmarked for veterans' recognition,' and so forth," said Mayor Richard Boyer at the meeting. "And subsequently, we have had a discussion on that as well."
Boyer added that he is seeking input and representation from members of CDC and local veterans on ideas for utilizing the funds "in the spirit in which [they were] set aside."
Per Boyer, the committee would potentially consist of CDC President Dan Mahle and board member Kathy Braby, Deputy City Manager Brant Shallenburger, Community Services Director Jackie Kopsa, Councilmembers Joel Marks and Perry Schrag, and Mary Garcia of the American Legion Post 21.
No action was taken during the discussion, and the precise use of the excess funds is yet to be determined.
A similar committee was established in Little Elm last month.
In a May 3 meeting, the Little Elm Town Council created its Veteran's Committee, which is tasked with guidance towards the council on issues and programs that pertain to local veterans. The committee is also entrusted the responsibility of educating the community on veterans issues and highlighting veterans in the community.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
