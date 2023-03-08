The Colony City Council met on Tuesday, March 7 to discuss short-term rentals in the city.
During the city council meeting, The Colony Mayor Richard Boyer said that there had been complaints from residents about short-term rentals and its inconveniences. Boyer wanted to know where the line is drawn when it comes to short-term rentals and a person using their own property and whether or not the city can enforce it.
“Periodically, we’ll receive complaints about a short-term rental or some of the inconveniences that the neighbors feel exist while a short-term rental is being used, but in reality, they’re not that different than inconveniences from a single-family home being used for that purpose, like they left their trash out or there’s too many cars parked there,” Boyer said. “Where is the line drawn that we can enforce something on a short-term rental that we cannot enforce on a normal person using their own property?”
The only line that exists is that the city can revoke a short-term rental license if there were enough violations or it became a public nuisance. Other than that, there is no difference between whether it is a short-term or a long-term rental, The Colony Deputy City Manager Joe Perez said.
There are about 59 short-term rentals that are active throughout The Colony, but only about 30% are registered with the city. Cities cannot disallow short-term rentals, as they will likely be sued, which has already happened with other cities in Texas, council said.
The Colony City Council may have more discussions in future city council meetings in regards to short-term rentals, but no decisions on regulations were made.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
