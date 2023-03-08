The Colony City Council met on Tuesday, March 7 to discuss short-term rentals in the city.

During the city council meeting, The Colony Mayor Richard Boyer said that there had been complaints from residents about short-term rentals and its inconveniences. Boyer wanted to know where the line is drawn when it comes to short-term rentals and a person using their own property and whether or not the city can enforce it.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments