The Colony City Council met on Tuesday, June 6 to discuss and address concerns surrounding short-term rentals in the city.

So far, The Colony has 80 short-term rentals in the city, and of those 80, only about 40 are registered with the city. Staff sent registration notice requests to the non-registered short-term rentals and since half of them still haven't registered, according to the city. The city also said the staff sent out a second notice letting them know that if they don’t register, they will be in violation of the city’s short-term rental ordinance.

Arianna Morrison

