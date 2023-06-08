The Colony City Council met on Tuesday, June 6 to discuss and address concerns surrounding short-term rentals in the city.
So far, The Colony has 80 short-term rentals in the city, and of those 80, only about 40 are registered with the city. Staff sent registration notice requests to the non-registered short-term rentals and since half of them still haven't registered, according to the city. The city also said the staff sent out a second notice letting them know that if they don’t register, they will be in violation of the city’s short-term rental ordinance.
Each day that a short-term rental has not registered and is in violation, the city could fine them up to $2,000 per day. The city is also considering penalizing short-term rental owners who do not pay.
When it comes to complaints about short-term rentals in terms of noise, the City of The Colony has been fortunate to only receive a few complaints from neighbors around the properties. Police have been called and addressed the complaints on behalf of the city.
In the ordinance, The Colony has the ability to revoke or suspend short-term rental licenses and if they’re found operating without a license or it has been suspended, the city can address it through the penalty clause.
For those that refuse to register, the city is considering to notify the platforms that short-term rental owners are using, which staff said would help with any future issues that may arise.
According to the legislature and what is going down in Austin, council said it’s likely that short-term rentals may be around forever and cities will have to adjust accordingly.
The City of The Colony has had several meetings addressing short-term rentals and staff said they are getting closer to writing an ordinance and outlining what short-term rental owners may be in violation of.
When it comes to Home-Owners Associations (HOAs), those organizations are able to have more regulation over short-term rentals in the neighborhoods they oversee than the city itself.
In the future, The Colony City Council is planning on having public comment sessions where residents can come in and share their views on short-term rentals to help guide city council on what direction to take next.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
