The Colony City Council met on Tuesday, May 2 to officially approve the developments for Cosm and PopStroke, which will both be located within Grandscape. Learn more about what the developments have to offer below.
PopStroke
PopStroke, an experiential golf and casual dining concept designed by Tiger Woods, will be located within the Grandscape Lifestyle Center. The development will be an approximate 67,745 square-foot indoor and outdoor amusement facility, with approximately 57,183 square-foot of the development being outdoor amusement which includes a 37-hole mini-golf use, a children’s playground, and axillary gaming areas.
Development would also include an approximately 10,562 square-foot one-story building, featuring the main bar and restaurant, beer gardens, and ice cream bar. This would include media features of scoreboards with live TV feeds within the mini-golf area and attached to the building.
The mini-golf area will feature undulated synthetic greens and bunkers and a lush landscape of canopy trees, ornamental trees, shrubs, and ornamental grasses.
Headquartered in Jupiter, Florida, PopStroke offers a variety of craft beer, wine, ice cream, and food to enjoy on or off the mini-golf course. The company infuses technology within the golf experience to create an interactive and competitive atmosphere for all participants.
This will be PopStroke's second location in Texas, with another location in the Houston/Katy area that opened in 2022.
Cosm
Cosm, a global tech company that delivers immersive experiences for sports, entertainment, science, and education is bringing the entertainment venue to The Colony.
The proposed development would provide public entertainment intended to blend virtual and physical realities through ‘shared reality.’ The facility will offer immersive streaming content for patrons, which is intended to simulate or mimic attendance at physical venues.
The project will consist of a three-level 70,000 square-foot venue featuring an 87-foot diameter LED screen and will also be located in the Lifestyle Center at Grandscape. The capacity for the venue is around 1,500 guests.
Key features of the elevations for Cosm include the glazing, decorative aluminum panels and articulations that emphasize the curtain wall and establish the approximately 6,000 square foot terrace on the upper level.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
