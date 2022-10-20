The Colony City Council held public hearings to consider ordinances for a health and wellness store, the Tribute Lakeside Park and Marina, and a pool resort during its regular session city council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
The health and wellness store will be located in the Oaks Village Shopping Center and surrounding uses include a grocery store, restaurants, personal services, a gas station, and a beverage store. The ordinance is for a specific-use permit to allow the proposed retail store to use the 720 square foot suite.
There was concern from the council that since an existing health and wellness store exists in the shopping district, it would result in a negative impact on business sales for both stores. The applicant spoke and said he is looking to expand to neighboring cities in Dallas and said generally his stores do not have competition. The motion passed 4-2.
The Tribute Lakeside Park and Marina will be approximately 25 acres located on Lake Lewisville within The Tribute Community. The applicant proposed the development of an 11-acre park with 801-slip marina, which would be 15 acres. The park will provide a number of amenities to the local neighborhood.
On Sept. 27, 2022 the planning and zoning commission voted to approve the request, 5-0, regarding the site plan application for the park and marina. The item passed unanimously.
Worldsprings would be approximately 12,720 square feet of mineral spa pools. The site is located north of Plano Parkway and east of Destination Drive. On Sept. 27, 2022 the planning and zoning commission voted 5-0 to approve the request regarding the site application of the pool resort. After a quick discussion, the item passed unanimously.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
