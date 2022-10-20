The Colony City Hall
File Photo

The Colony City Council held public hearings to consider ordinances for a health and wellness store, the Tribute Lakeside Park and Marina, and a pool resort during its regular session city council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

The health and wellness store will be located in the Oaks Village Shopping Center and surrounding uses include a grocery store, restaurants, personal services, a gas station, and a beverage store. The ordinance is for a specific-use permit to allow the proposed retail store to use the 720 square foot suite.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

