The Colony City Council met on Tuesday, Nov. 15 to reconsider the request allowing a 115-foot Verizon monopole at 5700 Squires Drive.
The location of the pole is at B.B. Owen Park and 760 feet from the nearest residence and 11,000 from the nearest school. The application originally came to the board on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. The subject lease area is 1,250 square feet and is located within a single-family zoning district.
The goal of the pole would be to provide for multiple carriers and the council decided to approve it despite health concerns from citizens.
The council also approved an ordinance approving a Variance to permit an alternative landscape and screening method of chain-link with vinyl screening slats around the base of the 115-foot Verizon monopole.
The project would entail the installation of an unmanned telecommunications tower and associated fenced gravel compound for ground equipment, a concrete access drive will be installed branching off from an existing concrete access drive that will lead to the fenced compound, and there will be a concrete turnaround area installed directly in front of the fenced compound.
It would also include a chain-link fenced that will be installed at a height of eight feet, privacy slats that will be installed to match the adjacent park fencing, privacy slats that will serve as the screening of the ground equipment in lieu of traditional landscaping to reduce the anticipated maintenance, and the tower will match the finish and color of existing light poles within the park.
In other business, all items on the consent agenda for the evening were passed unanimously.
Item 4.5 was pulled, which considered the approval authorizing the City Manager to execute a professional services, hardware and software contract with Motorola Solutions, Inc. in the amount of $607,268.00 for the upgrade and expansion of the 911 dispatch console radio system with recurring maintenance fees averaging $127,000.00 per year.
After a brief presentation explaining the upgrade and expansion, the motion was passed unanimously.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.