The Colony City Council met on Tuesday, Nov. 15 to reconsider the request allowing a 115-foot Verizon monopole at 5700 Squires Drive.

The location of the pole is at B.B. Owen Park and 760 feet from the nearest residence and 11,000 from the nearest school. The application originally came to the board on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. The subject lease area is 1,250 square feet and is located within a single-family zoning district.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

