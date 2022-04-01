The Colony City Council will consider rezoning action for various developments in The Tribute district near Lebanon Road.
If approved, the first of these action items would establish single-family zoning on a 33-acre plot of land along Scotty’s Lake Lane, northeast of the intersection of Lebanon Road and Bankside. The development phase, dubbed “Westbury Phase 6,” is divided among two tracts, both of which are anticipated to accommodate 88 single-family home lots.
A separate, but accompanying item to be considered by council is one concerning a proposed development named “Chelsea Green at The Tribute.” This 30-acre project would include mixed zoning for single-family and townhome uses for a plot of land located directly southwest of the intersection of Lebanon Road and Bridge Lane.
The proposed Chelsea Green at The Tribute project is anticipated to have 147 townhomes along 19 acres and 17 single-family detached units along five acres.
Located in the northern side of The Colony, The Tribute includes multiple residential neighborhoods, a golf course and a nature trail along roughly 1,600 acres of land. Portions of The Tribute neighborhood are served by the Little Elm Independent School District.
