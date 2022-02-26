Short-term rental properties in The Colony may soon be subject to city-wide hotel occupancy taxes.
In an upcoming meeting on Tuesday, The Colony City Council will discuss and receive direction on a future ordinance that would levy a 7% hotel occupancy tax (HOT) for short-term rentals (STR) that do not exceed 30 days.
“The overall intent of the ordinance is to create a mechanism for the city to collect HOT tax from STR’s,” city documents detailing the discussion item said. “It [is] not Council’s desire to regulate STR’s other than to collect HOT tax [sic] from them and the draft ordinance was written in that spirit.”
If approved as currently written, the onus of the tax would be passed on directly to the consumer in booking the property.
Neighboring municipalities such as Dallas, McKinney and Plano have previously enacted similar ordinances as short-term rental property booking services like Airbnb achieved ubiquity in the hospitality industry. Since 2017, a separate HOT of 6% has been implemented by the Texas Comptroller’s Office.
