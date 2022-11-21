The Colony has grown exponentially in the past several years, becoming a destination for other communities in North Dallas and a thriving place for residents to live.
Learn more about The Colony from the city’s very own City Manager Troy Powell, Deputy City Manager Brant Shallenburger, and city council member Perry Schrag.
What’s the identity of The Colony in North Texas?
Powell: “We have become the entertainment district for the metro. We’ve spent a lot of time recruiting really good restaurants from around the world. Windmills, we’re the only one that has one outside of India. Akira Back, we recruited that out of Las Vegas, a five star Michelin chef. We’ve paid a lot of attention to what goes into what we have and we have the two largest retail stores in North America and so even though we joke and have fun, the reality is, we really want to create something that lasts generations when I’m gone and when the council is gone. Our focus was when we knew we were going to get Grandscape and we knew we were working with Warren Buffet, our thinking was ‘What did the other cities miss that we could make work?’ All the money that goes back into the incentive deal when we did Grandscape, 90% of that stays on the side. It’s hard to think about it now, but 10 years from now when (this business) goes out of business or (that restaurant) goes out of business or whatever, we have the money to go recruit new cool things to go in there that doesn’t cost our taxpayers anything since it's already been saved up in the process. The key for us was creating something. Nobody wants to go to the mall anymore and you might run to a Walmart or whatever, but retail has changed because of online, like Amazon, that kind of stuff. So, you have to have something to get people to go ‘Hey, I want to go here.’”
Schrag: “We set ourselves up to be the place to be. When I first got on council, our tagline, well, I guess our tagline still is this, but it’s ‘City by the Lake’ but that’s all we had at the time was the lake. The unfortunate reality was because of this poor lake, we have limited utilization to do something, like we're talking about the hole-in-the-donut, everything was developing around us rapid fast until 121, the (Dallas North Tollway) came here and that's when we were able to do something and ever since Troy (Powell) came on board and what the staff and everybody brought, we knew we had to do something different. In fact, he said that. Doing the same thing as everybody else around here is not going to get us anywhere. We have to do something different.”
Powell: “The safe thing to do is what you’ve done before, but we were never going to catch up with Frisco, Carrollton, Lewisville, the cities that surround us if we were afraid to go out and do something big and we ended up doing something big and it worked out for us. People will ask us ‘Well, why are you developing so slow?’ and the reason is because we don’t just want everything else everybody else has got. We're surrounded by great cities. Frisco kills it. They have a ton of money to spend. Little Elm with Matt there, they're doing a great job here. Carrollton with Erin is doing a great job. So we have to do something that makes people want to come here and it's not as easy as people think because Dallas is such a competitive market. Everything is good here, you can go to any city and have a great meal, have a great experience, and so our goal is to find the things that nobody else has and that takes some time and then you got to work out the deal, and you got to do all that kind of stuff, but that's exactly what we've been able to do in bringing things like Akara Back, Windmills and Portillo's out of Chicago and doing those things, a lot of people don't think about that, but when you really go back and look at it, they're the only ones. They're the only ones in the metro. So when you have all this other stuff, if you want to go to Windmills, you either fly to India or you come to The Colony. If you want to go to Portillo’s, you fly to Chicago or you come to The Colony.”
What are some personal hopes for growth that you have for the future of The Colony?
Powell: “My big thing is to continue doing what we’re doing. The Colony used to be just a residential community. It had no commercial. Our biggest commercial was Walmart and so everything was on the back of people living here, like property taxes. The Council, even before I got here, I can’t take credit for it, I have lowered the property tax rates every year in the budget and we continue to do that to switch some of that over to the commercial now that we have commercial. My thing is, we just continue doing what we’re doing and take care of infrastructure stuff. We’ve spent more in the past four years on infrastructure than the city probably spent since it began until then. We’ve got a lot of streets, a lot of older alleys, we’ve got a lot of that stuff that all of this development is helping us get to that. My goal is that we just keep doing what we’re doing. We create an environment where we're on the cutting edge of economic development but at the same time, we make sure we’re retaining and refreshing all those neighborhoods that have been here long before that stuff was even thought of. I live here, I mean, my three daughters that go to school here, it’s my community too. I want to see it grow. I want to see it thrive and even after this job is over, I’ll stay here. I won’t take another city. I’ll go to the private sector.”
Shallenburger: “When we got here, I wasn’t aware of The Colony before I came down here, but I know around here The Colony had a reputation as the place you went to buy liquor because it was a wet place in the county. It didn’t have a lot to do. It was a residential community, but the council that got elected before we came that hired Troy, wanted to do something better than what they were. I think we’ve changed the reputation of The Colony. People in the metroplex don’t see The Colony as the place to liquor up anymore, they see it as the place to go to have a good time. Things used to say ‘Dallas suburb had an event.’ Now it says ‘The Colony had an event.’
How has Grandscape and the commercial development in the area affected the sales tax?
Powell: “We gave incentives to all that stuff, but it’s definitely been a positive influence. It’s definitely been a big positive as far as what our sales tax numbers have gone up to. It’s also helping our property tax because more people want to live here. Not to mention just the commercial property tax and all the stuff that’s developed, it’s helped a bunch. Top Golf wasn’t in Vegas or any of those other places. They were in Dallas and then it was between us and Frisco and they came here and now they’re all over the place. I mean, you can’t go anywhere without finding a Top Golf, any big city. It’s funny because it kind of gets overlooked because of the other stuff, but it was one of the first catalysts that said ‘Hey, you can work with these guys.’”
Do you have any big set and stone plans for The Colony in 2023?
Powell: “I really think what people should look out for here is just a whole lot of cool stuff, economic development-wise, coming to the city. I think we’re going to have some stuff that’s going to blow people’s minds.”
