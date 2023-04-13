To kick off April, the City of The Colony, Keep The Colony Beautiful, and Next Steps The Colony partnered to clean up two local parks.
In this collaborative effort on Saturday, April 1, the community worked to clean up Five Star Park and Turner Soccer Fields. Participating schools were also on site, which included The Colony High School, Lakeview Middle School, Ethridge Elementary School, Camey Elementary School, Griffin Middle School, B.B. Owen Elementary School, Morningside Elementary School, and Peters Colony Elementary School.
“I just love it when the community comes together for the good of a place that we all get to benefit from,” said Pamela De Santiago, who serves on the board for Keep The Colony Beautiful and is the founder of Next Steps The Colony. “We all have access to city parks, if we've got kids or even if you don't, you know, we all have the ability to enjoy the parks a little bit better when they're in good order.”
Next Steps The Colony runs a program called Mission TC and partners with the city to help people who are having trouble getting work done on their house through the city’s volunteer assistance program. Next Steps The Colony recruits the labor for the volunteer assistance program and helped run the program for the first time last summer.
When the opportunity came up for a community clean up, De Santiago said that the partnership was a natural fit since “making The Colony better is really the bottom line of everything we do.”
This was the second time that the Keep The Colony Beautiful Board has done a clean up of this magnitude and the other one occurred in fall 2022. During the clean up last year, they were able to help clean up Bill Allen Disc Golf Course and Turner Soccer Complex.
Keep The Colony Beautiful recruited volunteers from the local schools to participate in this spring’s clean up and around 100 people came to help.
Keep The Colony Beautiful doesn’t have another clean up planned in the near future, but through Mission TC, De Santiago said the organization is in the midst of recruiting volunteers for the summer Mission TC.
“We have seven houses that are here in the community that we're trying to recruit at least 70 volunteers to come over the course of four days and do some work projects for some of our neighbors to help get their houses in order,” she said.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
