To kick off April, the City of The Colony, Keep The Colony Beautiful, and Next Steps The Colony partnered to clean up two local parks.

In this collaborative effort on Saturday, April 1, the community worked to clean up Five Star Park and Turner Soccer Fields. Participating schools were also on site, which included The Colony High School, Lakeview Middle School, Ethridge Elementary School, Camey Elementary School, Griffin Middle School, B.B. Owen Elementary School, Morningside Elementary School, and Peters Colony Elementary School.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

