Christina Wade is the co-leader of Lovepacs' Lewisville ISD East and Metrocrest chapters. The nonprofit organization provides meals to students in need, and in doing so, services school districts across North Texas, including Frisco, Little Elm and Lewisville ISDs.
Tell us about yourself and the work you do with Lovepacs.
I am the co-leader of the LISD-East and Metrocrest chapters of Lovepacs. Together with my partner, Michelle Doss, I oversee the operations of these chapters and we report into the Executive Director of the organization.
Since Lovepacs mostly serves a clientele of children in schools, what do summers for the organization typically look like?
If requested, we will serve kids in summer school. We did serve one school in June this year. We will be part of The Colony's Back2School Bash during which we'll hand out bags of snacks plus a couple of school supplies for the kiddos. We encourage folks to host food drives over the summer to get our pantry filled and ready to go for the school year starting in August.
How long have you been involved with the organization, and in what ways have you seen it grow since then?
I have been involved since the beginning when the founders introduced us to the cause. At the time, the 'pantry' was the attic of one of the founding families. The first Thanksgiving the organization served 46 children in one school. We now have 8 chapters in North Texas, 2 in Central & South Texas. All 8 chapters in North Texas have a pantry and as a whole we serve over 6,500 kids for the 3 major holidays and about 3,500 kids for the long weekend holidays throughout the school year.
Are there any current or future developments with Lovepacs that you’re excited about?
We are always looking for new ideas. A couple of our chapters started distributing cake kits for families. These include a box cake with a can of soda, candles, a card, some decorations and instructions for cooking the soda cake. We are looking into starting these in our chapter as well as some other meal kits for families who may not need a full box but need help getting through the month.
What are some of your proudest achievements?
Moving into our pantry from the backyard shed in which we were working was a big win for us. Additionally, expanding our operations into the Carrollton-Farmers Branch school district is something we worked on for a couple of years and finally started in the fall of 2021.
Are you a native Texan? (Where from?)
I am not. I'm originally from La Mesa, California
What are your favorite local restaurants?
We've had amazing support from a lot of local restaurants (and I hate listing because I'll forget someone for sure.) We love Walk-Ons Grandscape, Bubba's 33, Seven Doors and the Truck Yard.
What are some of your go-to comfort movies and TV shows?
We like to watch “Supernatural” as a family. Our go-to movies are any Marvel movies, “The Princess Bride” and “Frozen 2.” Those are always a yes for me!
Tell our readers about your family.
I'm married with two kiddos and two dogs. My daughter is a senior in college and my son is a senior in high school. We've lived in The Colony for 21 years and love the community!
What do you want your legacy to be?
I hope I've instilled in my children the importance of serving others.
