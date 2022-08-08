Taylor Stonebarger
Courtesy of Jake Stonebarger

Taylor Stonebarger is a visual artist who lives in The Colony with her husband Jake. While working at Liberty Mutual and working towards being an actuary, chronic illnesses (including an autoimmune disease) impeded her work and prompted her to take Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA) leave.

While ensiled in her home during the COVID-19 pandemic, she pursued a childhood dream in taking up visual art, a medium in which she is self-taught. She currently creates commissioned art under the “Taylor Stonebarger Creations” name. Her portfolio can be found online at tstonecreations.com.

