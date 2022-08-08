Taylor Stonebarger is a visual artist who lives in The Colony with her husband Jake. While working at Liberty Mutual and working towards being an actuary, chronic illnesses (including an autoimmune disease) impeded her work and prompted her to take Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA) leave.
While ensiled in her home during the COVID-19 pandemic, she pursued a childhood dream in taking up visual art, a medium in which she is self-taught. She currently creates commissioned art under the “Taylor Stonebarger Creations” name. Her portfolio can be found online at tstonecreations.com.
How did you get into creating visual art?
I was raised by a single mother, so I spent a lot of time with my grandma and aunt who both love to create. Growing up, I would spend a lot of my weekends and vacations at their houses and we would spend most of our time creating together. I started taking art classes through school in sixth grade. After high school, I have continued the pursuit to learn on my own.
What are some pieces that you've been working on lately?
I have been working on some portraits, pet portraits and some nature inspired art for fall. Thinking about the cool weather helps with these very hot days.
What is art?
Art is whatever you want it to be really. It's creating something new out of nothing or very little. A painting, building, photograph, book and even food can be art with the right intentions behind it.
What are some of your proudest achievements?
Probably taking the leap to start my own art business.
Are you a native Texan? (Where from?)
Yes. I was born in Bedford and raised in North Richland Hills and Watauga. My husband and I moved to The Colony in 2019.
What are your favorite local restaurants?
We go to Seven Doors a lot and we are very excited about the Pho Mac opening up soon. We go to the one in Frisco a lot and are happy to have one so close.
What are some of your go-to comfort movies and TV shows?
For movies, my two go to comfort movies are “The Princess Bride” and “The Labyrinth.”
TV would be “Gilmore Girls” and “The Office.” “What We Do In the Shadows” is quickly becoming one as well.
What does a typical day for you look like?
I have a chronic illness, so I don't really have a typical day. I take them one day at a time.
Tell our readers about your family.
My husband and I both grew up in North Texas and met in Denton. We have been married for almost five years and now live in The Colony with our two cats and a dog. My family has always loved art and encouraged me to create.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I am not really sure what my legacy will be, but I know I would love to be able to travel and create art at the same time.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
