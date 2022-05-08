Alissa Janke is an Associate Judge for the city of The Colony, a civil attorney who owns her own firm (Janke Law Firm) and the current Chairman of the Board of Directors for The Colony Chamber of Commerce.
- How did you get into your line of work?
If the question is how did I get into being a lawyer – I took a couple classes in college when getting my undergraduate degree – business law and criminal law – that piqued my interest in law. I somehow made it through law school and passed the bar exam, and the rest is history!
If the question is how did I get into the practice areas I am in – I spent the first half of my practice representing clients who had been sued in personal injury cases, which consisted mostly of insurance companies, other kinds of businesses and non-profit organizations. I did not feel I was really making an impact as a lawyer and wanted more of the personal satisfaction of assisting people in need. So, I switched gears and expanded my practice into other areas, including estate planning, probate and a variety of court-appointed positions.
- What do your duties as a judge for the city entail?
As an associate judge, I have the privilege of supporting the presiding judge when necessary. This includes running the various dockets in court for people who receive a citation for a class C misdemeanor, magistrating people in jail when they have been arrested for any type of crime and signing warrants for police officers at any time of day or night.
- How did you get involved with the Chamber and the American Business Women’s Association?
I decided to start my own practice roughly six years ago, which interestingly coincided with when my husband and I were considering switching alarm monitoring companies for our home. The gentleman who came to our home happened to be the President of the Chamber at the time, and he invited me to attend the annual Chamber Christmas party along with a board meeting to see if I would be interested in joining not just the Chamber but the Board of Directors. I said “yes,” not knowing that would lead to serving on the Board for almost eight years, helping rebuild the Chamber from what it had been for several years, and the opportunity to now serve as the Chairman of the Board.
Aside from joining the Chamber back then, it was recommended [that] I also join other networking groups to help grow my firm. At the suggestion of my stepmother, I joined my local chapter of the American Business Women’s Association, which similarly led to me being on the Board of Directors for several years as Secretary and Vice President.
- What, in your opinion, are some of the most rewarding aspects of being an officer of the court?
As an attorney and a judge, I have the opportunity to serve those in need. Many people I help have undergone an injury, loss, damage or other challenging moment in their lives, and they look to me to guide them through the process of whatever it is they are needing help with. The trust placed in me and the rewarding feeling I get in return is truly immeasurable.
- What are some of your proudest achievements?
Personally, during my high school years, I was one of two pianists who performed with the orchestra at the Meyerson Symphony Center. I also started work at the young age of 15 and continued working while putting myself through school all the way through law school. I do not believe I would be where I am today without that invaluable experience. Professionally, I am very proud of my ability to start my own firm and maintain it, particularly during the last couple years of the pandemic. I am also proud to be one of the three judges who get to serve the city, in addition to the leadership roles I have had the privilege of holding with the Chamber, ABWA, Next Steps The Colony and my homeowners association since I started my own firm.
- Are you a native Texan? (Where from?)
Yes, I am the first-born Texan in my family. I was born in Dallas and raised in Garland.
- What are your favorite local restaurants?
There are not many I do not like. Some of my favorites include Amore, Davio’s, Rock & Brews, Barneys Café, The Colony Café and Wok Express. When my sweet tooth kicks in, I love MeLisa The Pie Lady and Ollio Patisserie.
- What are some of your go-to comfort movies and TV shows?
Anything non-law related and with Ryan Reynolds, although these days I do not get to watch much of anything as my kids hog the TV.
- Tell our readers about your family.
I am married with two kids – a six-year-old daughter and a three-year-old son – and an 80-pound pitbull who thinks she’s a lap dog.
- What do you want your legacy to be?
I would like to be remembered as someone who always put others before herself and who freely and passionately served her community.
