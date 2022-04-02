Along with his wife Kimberly, Robert Davis is the owner and proprietor of Flat Rock Smoke House BBQ, a restaurant that located from Euless to The Colony. Originally a catering business, it became a brick-and-mortar restaurant after garnering a cult following among barbecue fans.
How did you get into your line of work, and how did it lead to you opening Flat Rock Smoke House BBQ?
Flatrock Smokehouse BBQ began as a hobby and my attempts to master the art of BBQ. As I understood BBQ more through research, study and trial-and-error, the final product began to improve. I began testing the BBQ on friends, family, neighbors and coworkers. Their feedback helped me shape my flavor profiles and overall culinary experience. Upon achieving a consistent final product, those same testers began to request food for holidays and special events and were willing to pay. In 2018, my wife Kim and I decided to go full-time with our “little catering business”. Nine months later, as we were looking for a commercial kitchen, we were approached by our first landlord to occupy the kitchen at his sporting facility and serve the weekend volleyball and soccer tournament participants. So in November 2019, we signed the lease and opened our doors to the public in January 2020.
What, in your opinion, sets BBQ apart from other types of food?
Creating great BBQ requires a commitment to patience, study, experimentation and understanding of all the different variables that can impact your cook. You can follow a recipe but without a knowledge and understanding of the independent variables like meat quality, air temperature, humidity, your smoker, your wood and wind speed and direction, your final product will lack consistency.
How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected things?
Our first two months of operation were great! Then we were impacted by COVID-19. We were forced to close for three months and when we returned, there were no more tournaments or large gatherings. We were located off the beaten path. Kim took the lead to create a marketing program that would attach customers to our hidden location. Through social media, gripping and grinning, giving out samples and touching our customers one person at a time, within two months, her efforts led to us surpassing our initial monthly revenues and developing a new following of customers. This was critical because the biggest COVID impact was the landlord’s decision to sell the building at the end of 2020, which forced us to find a new home…and we were blessed to find THE COLONY, TX!
What are some of your proudest achievements?
(1) Creating a brand that started as a hobby, became a dream and turned into a business, (2) Being named The Colony’s “Best Restaurant in 2021” and “Best New Business” of 2021, and (3) Our interview with Hannah Davis on Good Morning Texas.
Are you a native Texan? (Where from?)
Native South Carolinian, but I’ve lived in Texas longer than anywhere else.
If you had to pick your final meal, what would it be?
A meal that included a little bit of all the things I love…BBQ, seafood, grits, biscuits and strawberry cheesecake.
What are some of your go-to comfort movies and TV shows?
All things Marvel and Star Wars canon and/or Legend.
What are your hobbies?
Fishing, cooking, family time and golf.
Tell our readers about your family.
My family is AWESOME! They are the source of my energy and drive. I have three boys and one girl ranging from 21 down to 10 years old. I’m their hero and problem solver. I’m their court jester and disciplinarian. I am their father.
What do you want your legacy to be?
Robert Davis was a good man, husband, father and friend. He worked every day to make the world a better place for all he touched. What he was was God’s gift to him, but what he became was his gift back to God.
