Robyn Holtz is a State Farm agent who works in the insurance industry alongside her husband, Brent Holtz.
An insurance agent in The Colony since 2014, Holtz’s involvement in civic life has extended itself to stints at The Colony Chamber of Commerce and, more recently, The Colony City Council.
In the below Q&A, Holtz discusses her upbringing in Louisiana, how she overcame generational penury in her work as an insurance agent and how it ultimately led her to the place she calls home, The Colony.
How did you get into the insurance business?
In 2009, I was a senior in college at [The University of Southern Mississippi] in Hattiesburg, Mississippi and was training and competing in triathlons. I became friends with a State Farm Agent and his family through one of the local training groups. One day, he offered me a job with a starting salary of $18,000 per year (plus commission) when I graduated college. Being raised by a single mom in a smaller town, we had limited income growing up and I remember thinking, “Wow, what am I going to do with all of that money?!” Even though insurance didn’t seem glamorous at the time, I was over the moon excited to be able to provide for myself and afford to live on my own. Little did I know I would instantly fall in love with the career, State Farm and the ability to help people through the most trialing times of their lives. Now I’ve been with the company over 13 years, and I know God had His hand on me back in 2009. I love what I do and wouldn’t want to be doing anything else.
What are some of the most important lessons you’ve learned in your industry?
Not all policies are the same. The coverage may look the same, but the “bones” of the policy are different with each company and you usually don’t realize that until you have a claim. I always encourage people to let us do a free review of their existing coverage for them. You’d be surprised how many exclusions there are under home insurance policies that people aren’t aware of.
Apart from being an elected member of The Colony City Council, what civic engagement in The Colony have you participated in?
When first moving here in 2014, I joined The Colony Chamber of Commerce only to learn that it would be closing its doors for good. I knew how important it was for a city to have a Chamber of Commerce to assist the business and non-profit community, so I accepted the volunteer role of Chairman/President in January 2015. Along with a few other leaders in the community, we rebuilt The Colony Chamber of Commerce. I served as the President/Chairman for four years and then passed the torch to other incredible members of our community who have really taken it to the next level. It’s incredible to see what the chamber is today and how many people it has impacted in our community.
What are some of your proudest achievements?
Definitely my children. I know everyone says that, but I really am in awe of them every day. We have a three-year-old son (Stone), a one-and-a-half year old daughter (Ripley) and a six-week-old son that we just welcomed into the world in May (Hudson). They are our world and continue to impress us every day. Another proud achievement was being selected by State Farm to be featured in one of their national commercials a couple of years ago. It aired during the NFC Championships, the Super Bowl and across all channels for a few months. I’m definitely not an actor, but it was an incredible honor to have been selected to represent our company across the nation.
I was recently elected in November 2021 by voters in The Colony to serve on The Colony City Council Place 2, an At-Large position serving the entire city. It is a tremendous honor that I take very seriously and makes me very proud to represent our residents in the community. It’s my hope that I will inspire others to purse their dreams and give back to the community.
I’m also very proud of my humble upbringing and where I am today. I moved to Texas single, in my 20s, with no money and knowing less than five people here, but I had a dream. I took out a loan, signed a five-year office lease, opened my State Farm Agency from scratch (meaning I had no customers to start), took a huge risk and worked my butt off. Today, my husband and I have two State Farm Agencies, over 12 employees between the two and are fortunate enough to be able to give back to our community regularly through various acts. I’m proud of my faith, my hard work and that taking a big risk paid off.
In addition to all that, it’s very humbling and makes me proud to see The Colony Chamber of Commerce where it is today and know that I played a critical role in keeping it alive and rebuilding it. There was a lot of blood, sweat and tears that went into that accomplishment over the years, and it’s a beautiful thing to see it prosper.
Are you a native Texan? (Where from?)
I’m not a native Texan, but I did get here as soon as I could. I was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, but was raised with my mom and siblings in Laurel, Mississippi. My father stayed in New Orleans, which put us back and forth regularly. I pursued my own agency with State Farm and told the company I wanted to come to Texas. After visiting several cities, I fell in love with The Colony and decided to make this my permanent home. I opened my agency here in 2014.
What are some of your go-to comfort movies and TV shows?
“Friends” has been my go-to show since I was a kid. I love almost any movie with Sandra Bullock or Julia Roberts in it. My husband jokes when we’re trying to find a movie to watch that he doesn’t want to watch anything made before 2000, because he knows I’ll always pick something from the 90’s that I’ve already seen 50 times and he tries to keep me current on newer movies.
What are your favorite local restaurants?
Wow, there are so many great places in The Colony. We don’t get to eat out often with three young kids, but we do love to get takeout from Amelia’s or Shakapretty often. If we’re getting out for the night, then we’re usually in Grandscape at Rock N Brews, Parry’s Pizza, Seven Doors or at Lava Cantina watching live music.
Congratulations on the birth of your third child! Tell our readers about your family.
My husband, Brent, and I have three wonderful children. Our oldest son, Stone, just turned three. Our daughter, Ripley, will be turning two this August and our third child, Hudson, was just born in May. My husband and I always said we wanted a big family with the kids close in age in hopes they would be best friends. It’s fun to see them play together and heartwarming to see them miss each other when they are apart. We also have a great dane named Hera. We’ve had her for over six years and she was our first “child.” She is very protective of the kids and extremely gentle with them. No matter how many kids we have, she will always be one of our children and gets to keep her spot in our bed at night.
What does a typical day for you look like?
“Beautiful chaos” is a good way to describe it.
My husband and I try to get up early every morning to read, drink coffee, send emails and watch the news before the kids get up. That’s probably our only quiet time until after 9 p.m. at night, and even then, the baby usually has other plans. There isn’t really a “typical day” when you have three kids, two businesses, City Council, plus my husband serves on the Board of Directors for the Chamber of Commerce and the Dallas Rotary Club. However, we are both really good at prioritizing our day and multi-tasking. Even though we have incredible staff members that manage our State Farm offices, our goal is to still be in the office the majority of the day every day. We love what we do for a living and being able to help others is the reward that keeps us going and makes everything worth it. We have a small nursery built on to the back of my office at work, so I am able to still bring the baby with me and sometimes even the kids when they are sick and can’t go to school. It allows me to be a mom and a professional while not having to choose between the two or feel torn.
What do you want your legacy to be?
To be remembered as a Godly woman who put her family first, led by example, loved others and left the world a better place.
I had a dear friend pass away unexpectedly recently, and at her funeral, many people shared stories of how she touched their lives, always extended a helping hand and made them feel special. No one cared what she did for a living, where she traveled or what she drove. They cared about her, the memories they made together and the way she made them feel. Those are the things she will be remembered for, and I think many of us forget that in life and get caught up in trying to be successful or in trend with whatever society is telling us that we should be.
Life isn’t about trying to fit a mold or pleasing everyone; it’s about loving others the way God would want us to and being happy with yourself as you are. It’s easy to forget that, but my goal is to live a life that makes my family happy and one where people around me are better off because I was here.
