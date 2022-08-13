In an effort to thwart a rise in catalytic converter thefts, The Colony City Council will consider an ordinance amending the city's code to enact penalties and require proof of ownership for them.
If approved, the ordinance will hold that any person or entity that is not a metal recycler may not have an unbolted catalytic converter on their person unless they have documentation proving their ownership of it or the vehicle on which it was attached. The law would also place an onus on the owner to prove that the catalytic converter was lawfully obtained.
According to city documents, 64 catalytic converter thefts occurred in The Colony in 2021, and as of Aug. 1, 47 have been reported stolen in the city since 2022. This trend comes as law enforcement throughout the United States has seized a record number of stolen catalytic converters. The National Insurance Crime Bureau reported that such thefts have increased by nearly 1,000% from 2018 to 2020 alone.
Thieves frequently target catalytic converters because they contain precious metals that have considerably high resale value. Furthermore, trained thieves can disassemble catalytic converters from a vehicle in as little as 30 seconds, especially from vehicles such as trucks and SUVs that are further elevated and therefore give them better access to the parts.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader.
