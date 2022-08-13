Catalytic converter
File photo

In an effort to thwart a rise in catalytic converter thefts, The Colony City Council will consider an ordinance amending the city's code to enact penalties and require proof of ownership for them. 

If approved, the ordinance will hold that any person or entity that is not a metal recycler may not have an unbolted catalytic converter on their person unless they have documentation proving their ownership of it or the vehicle on which it was attached. The law would also place an onus on the owner to prove that the catalytic converter was lawfully obtained. 

Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.

