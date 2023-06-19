Diane Lemmons has been working in business retention since her career started, dedicating her time to ensuring businesses that they have the tools they need to thrive. Lemmons said she hopes to leave the city better than how she first found it. In her free time, Lemmons enjoys riding her Harley Davidson motorcycle with her husband, taking care of her four dogs, and crafting.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I have worked in city government for over 22 years. I started out in finance for the City of Rowlett and moved to economic development in my first year of employment. At that time I was the executive administrative assistant for my current boss, Keri Samford. Keri is the Executive Director of Development for The Colony Economic Development Corporation. This is my second time working for her. I graduated from the Economic Development Institute through Oklahoma University in 2008 and was promoted to Economic Development Specialist in charge of local business retention. I have been working in business retention in one form or another since the beginning of my career. After 10 years in economic development, I accepted the position of CEO for the Rowlett Area Chamber and Visitor Center where I worked until accepting my current position as the Business Retention and Expansion Manager for The Colony. I graduated from the Institute of Organizational Management from Loyola University in California and I am a certified non-profit executive. I have served on many boards during my career and I currently serve as an Ex-Officio Board Member for The Colony Chamber of Commerce. I have been with The Colony now for six years and my only wish is that I would have got here sooner.
What do you do in your role as Business Retention and Expansion Manager for The Colony Economic Development Corporation?
It is my job to ensure the businesses have the tools they need to thrive and help resolve any issues they face. I have helped many local businesses in a multitude of ways. I helped one of our major businesses turn their waste into revenue by partnering with another business in town. I help small businesses through any city processes if they expand their operations. I partner with businesses and provide matching grants for any exterior upgrades to their facilities. I have created and presented a local “Business Continuity Plan” for The Colony businesses and that “plan” became instrumental during the pandemic. During the COVID-19 mandatory shut-down we were able to grant 100 small businesses $1,000 each to help bridge the gap to keep their lights on until county and federal support could be obtained. During that time, I kept our businesses informed and provided them with the tools to apply for the federal CARES Act grants and made sure they had the information they needed to participate and obtain funds to stay in business. I am the local resource for anything a business needs. I work on their behalf to answer questions, seek resolutions to problems, connect them to financial assistance through the Small Business Administration or any other entity offering financial assistance etc. It is my job to know what is available to them and help them through the process.
What is your favorite part about your job?
I really enjoy helping a small business owner grow their life’s work into a thriving entity. We focus on job creation as a rule of thumb and collectively the smaller businesses are our leading employers. It is more common for a smaller business to expand than it is for a larger business. A lot of these businesses do not have experience in expansion requirements and this is where I can help. I also really enjoy getting to know the people. I personally believe I have the best job in town.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in The Colony?
Oh geez, we have so many fantastic venues in town I would be remiss to name just one. Obviously, I love that we literally have something for everyone. I love shopping at NFM and Scheels. I love chilling at the Truck Yard. A lot of times lunch is a hard decision because we have so many options.
How did you know this career was something you wanted to pursue?
When I learned that I could make a career out of helping businesses do what they do best it was a no brainer for me. There is nothing better than helping someone invest in your community, retain their investment and grow that investment over time. I really get to know these businesses on a personal level. Cultivating these friendships has really helped me in my career and provided me with the ability to help others. It takes a long time to really get to know the culture of a community and how to best serve these leaders. I can honestly say, I’ve made some great friends that will last a lifetime doing what I do.
What are some goals you have for the future of the Economic Development Corporation?
That is a question probably better suited for my boss. As with any EDC we want to continue to grow the commercial tax base with the appropriate entities that will complement our already thriving commerce in The Colony. Every decision we make is with the utmost respect for our citizens, both corporate and residential. We look for opportunities to partner with employers that create primary jobs, provide an underserved product or service in the market and/or anything that will make a positive impact that will benefit The Colony as a whole.
What are you passionate about?
On a personal note, I am passionate about my four dogs. I have a Yorkie (Daisy Duke), a Shorkie (Gypsy Queen), a Shih Tzu (Jax Teller) and a Maltipom (Rip-Lee). I am literally that weird “dog lady” and these little ankle biters bring me so much joy. They are also known as my “money pit.” Besides that, my husband and I have Harley Davidson motorcycles and we love to ride our bikes. We have driven many famous bike roads in many states across the nation including the “Road to Hana” in Hawaii. I also love to craft. I make custom shirts, decals and cups.
What kind of impact do you hope to make on the city?
Obviously, I hope to leave it better than I found it. I hope that the local businesses will remember my efforts and know that the EDC is a resource for them to turn to when they need assistance.
Please share anything else you'd like our readers to know.
I have Business Improvement Grants (BIG) for any local business in The Colony that wants to make improvements to the exterior of their facilities. It is a matching grant up to $2,500 and can be used for signage, façade, landscaping and any visual exterior upgrades. A lot of times the cost of a new sign for a small business will be too expensive but I can help with that financial burden. Replacing landscaping after the latest winter freeze is an unanticipated cost for a business owner but I can help with that cost. Improving the exterior of a business will improve our beautification efforts and make a great impact to all areas in The Colony. Visit our website at www.thecolonyedc.org and click on incentives to apply.
