The Colony Fire Department (TCFD) received a high honor recently as it was named EMS Provider of the Year by Texas Health Resources-Plano.
The designation came five years into TCFD's paramedic-only program. This program separated the roles of paramedics and firefighters instead of combining the roles, a practice that is the norm among fire departments throughout Texas and was implemented by TCFD until 2017.
“In order to increase our recruitment, we opened up this single-role paramedic [position]," TCFD Chief Scott Thompson said. "In other words, all they have to do is ride the ambulance; they never have to become firefighters. We allow them to do something that they’re passionate about, and it’s just worked really well.”
The roll-out of the single-paramedic system has led to enhanced outcomes, especially in TCFD's response to medical and trauma-related calls, Thompson said. Furthermore, it has the added benefit of allowing first responders to better focus their efforts on a single facet of emergency response.
So why are other fire departments implementing the dual-role system?
“That [was] a very efficient and effective way to do things," Thompson explained. "However, right now in North Texas especially, there’s such a high demand for firefighter paramedics that there’s just not enough to go around."
Because EMTs are typically dispatched to fire calls along with firefighters, the dual-role system allowed paramedics to also fight fires, thereby giving firefighters more coverage and helping them contain fires more swiftly.
“That sounds like a huge benefit, but what we’ve found out is we were counting on these paramedics showing up to these fires and (…) every time we needed them, they were at the hospital transporting a patient,” Thompson said.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
