Students at The Colony High School have seen the hit entrepreneurial show Shark Tank before. Now they have their chance to be in The Tank themselves with their own business models to present to local investors.
TCHS recently launched the Business INCubator Program, a course designed to get students excited about becoming true entrepreneurs. Students had the opportunity to create and fully develop their own product or service and make their MVP (minimal viable product) pitch in hopes of being funded by a panel of business leaders in the community who served as guest judges.
TCHS’s INCubator class had six groups present and pitch their business model in the new INCubator revised space to the trio of judges. They have been working on their business model since August and learned what it takes to start a business.
“The students had to come in and identify a problem and then they went out and created surveys by talking to people and businesses to come up with their own business model,” Lyquisha Ballard, TCHS’s CTE Department Head and INCubator Instructor said. “There’s a lot of trial and error. But the students had to do the research and find out what works and figure out a way for their idea to be successful. Throughout the process they learned what it takes to start a business, run a business, be a profitable business, and find ways to give back.”
Real-world entrepreneurs and business experts served as coaches and mentors guiding student teams through the process of ideation, market research and business plan development. Over the course of the year, student teams learn about marketing, accounting, human resources, as well as the legal aspects of running a business.
One of the mentors for the groups is Bill Lee, Director of Marketing at LISD. Lee jumped at the opportunity to help students with their business plan and guide them to success.
“Being a mentor for the INCubator team is an incredibly rewarding experience,” Lee said. “I feel that it’s valuable for our INCubator students to hear from previous entrepreneurs who have experienced both success and failure. The actual pitches that the students make are awesome. However, I believe that the training and overall information they receive in between these events, including how to create, operate and sustain a business, is the true advantage.
“Upon their completion of the program, the students are far more prepared than most actual start-up entrepreneurs for real-world business applications. I highly recommend that our local business leaders get involved with this incredible new program for the students of LISD.”
The group of students came up with business models based on things they were interested in and passionate about. Below are the six groups and a summary of their business:
Team 1: Scent Evolve
Team members: Zaira Cardenas Herrera and Taha Mamdani
Product: Scent Evolve is a product to enhance the duration of your fragrance.
Team 2: Our World
Team members: Jose Villafana, Eduardo Allerano, Preston Fichera, Jakob Griego
Product: Our World is a clothing line that incorporates cultures from around the world.
Team 3: Cougar Connect
Team members: Khylon Whitehurst, Trent Johnson, Michael Butler, Max Kenna
Product: Cougar Connect is a school-based workout and fitness plan.
Team 4: Divine Ink
Team members: Duyen My Tran and Marco Roman Montez Daub
Product: Divine Ink is a temporary tattoo that students can design and wear.
Team 5: Xinel
Team members: Amiya Alexander and Olivia Mason
Product: Xinel is a hair and beauty product for people of color that have dry hair and skin.
Team 6: Soteria
Team members: Gia Silva, Rosa Martinez, Robert Chacon, Anaya Jefferson, Dennis Yancey
Product: Soteria is a non-profit website with resources for teens to help educate them on mental health.
