The Colony City Council held its first public hearing over short-term rentals on Tuesday, July 18.
The open forum will be one in a series of discussions over the hot-button issue, according to The Colony Mayor Richard Boyer
”The purpose of these multiple meetings is to take input and give it amongst each other as we develop what our options are,” Boyer said.
Only a handful of residents spoke, but they addressed matters ranging from personal experiences with short-term properties in their neighborhood to questions on the process of registering and how many reside in the city limits.
Annalisa Fink, from the Ridgepoint area, proposed using the city of Arlington’s 2019 ordinance and rules of conduct for operating short-term rentals as a guide for The Colony City Council as its members embark on writing their own code.
The ordinance Fink referred to regulates the duration and number of occupants on the property, and the time they can be outside, noise level, and trash placement. It survived lawsuits and was upheld in the Second District Court of Appeals in 2021, as well as petitions from property owners in Arlington to revoke the ordinance in the Texas Supreme Court.
Fink said she experienced all the offenses that are punishable under the Arlington ordinance in her neighborhood, plus alcohol and drug use. She said she’s had to call the police six times.
Deputy City Manager Joe Perez said the city has received about 13 complaints that are mainly in response to issues of noise and trash.
“Amending the code will hopefully eliminate these hazards from continuing to occur in the once peaceful neighborhood my family and I live in and hopefully prevent other single-family neighborhoods from experiencing the same,” Fink said.
“It’s examples like this that are leading us to consider increased restrictions,” Boyer said.
On questions about the exact number of operators in The Colony, Perez said there were 80 in total, but only 45-50 were registered with the city.
“We sent certified letters to the ones we still have not heard from, and then after that, we’ll start issuing citations,” Perez said.
Mayor Boyer said registering isn’t asking too much of these owners.
“This isn’t an onerous process; we’re not charging to sign up,” he said.
In September 2022, a program was adopted requiring short-term rentals to apply for a license by registering with the city. If an owner has multiple properties, they will have to get a license for each location.
Additionally, the mayor and city staff voiced concerns over contacting the owners of these places along with reaching out to websites like Vrbo and Airbnb which lists them.
“The hint of [that] this could lead to further restriction, would hopefully get their attention,” Boyer said.
The Colony City Manager Troy Powell said this issue is one of the biggest facing single-family homes.
“It basically throws out zoning,” Powell said. “These are being used as temporary hotels.”
Further discussion included the successes and failures of other cities in North Texas which have tried to implement varying measures and regulations.
Arlington, Plano, Dallas, Grapevine, and the state legislature’s approach were considered as the council members deliberated.
Boyer said a balancing act is necessary if they're going to avoid litigation.
“One end of the spectrum is do nothing, the other is an outright ban,” Boyer said.
All members agreed that they didn’t want these hearings just to be about “bashing” short-term rental owners.
“I would invite anyone that operates or owns a short-term rental, to come talk to us as well,” Boyer said.
“We don’t want to affect whatever livelihood you have from that,” said Councilmember Joel Marks. “If you're doing it right, then we want to know how you're doing it right, and what your requirements are.”
Get The Colony Courier-Leader news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.