Yunxuan (Michelle) Zhang is the wire-to-wire Champion at the Volunteers of America Classic Girls Championship in The Colony. Zhang carded a final round 3-under-par, 35-33–68 to finish the Championship at 11-under-par and win by nine shots.
Zhang was the only player in red numbers on the day. She carded six birdies for the second straight day en route to setting the record for lowest three-day total in Volunteers of America Classic Girls Championship history. The previous low score was set by Avery Zweig at 1-over-par in 2021. Zweig finished T2 this year.
With this victory, Zhang has earned an exemption to play in the 2022 LPGA Tour Volunteers of America Classic on Sept. 29 to Oct. 2 at Old American Golf Club. This fall will be her second LPGA Tour start after playing in the U.S. Women’s Open earlier this year.
Curry Up Now hosts grand opening
Curry Up Now, a curry restaurant in The Colony’s Grandscape district, held a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony with The Colony Chamber of Commerce on Saturday. The restaurant is located at 5752 Grandscape Boulevard, Suite 310.
Little Elm resident appointed to Texas Women’s Foundation
Little Elm resident Jana Etheridge, a corporate executive at Capital One, was appointed to the board of the Texas Women’s Foundation, a Dallas-based nonprofit that “leverage research, advocacy, innovative programs and solutions and grant-making” to advance the mission of driving “meaningful social and economic change for women, girls and families in Texas.”
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
