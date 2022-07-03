Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High 97F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Updated: July 3, 2022 @ 2:07 pm
‘Rookie of the Year’ screening in The Colony
A screening of the 1993 film “Rookie of the Year” will take place at The Colony’s Lava Cantina on July 12 and will feature the film’s star, Thomas Ian Nicholas.
The screening will be done as part of a podcast titled “Jaret Goes to the Movies,” which is hosted by Jaret Reddick of the rock band Bowling for Soup.
Romas temporarily closed
Romas, an Italian restaurant in Little Elm, closed on Monday and will continue to be closed through July 19 for renovations.
The restaurant said in a Facebook post that the renovations will make the eatery “a lot more cozier.”
Portillos beef bus comes to The Colony
Portillos, a Chicago restaurant that is opening its first Texas location in The Colony this fall, will bring its “Beef Bus” in front of the future site of the location on July 11 from 1:30-5 p.m.
It will pay another visit to Grandscape on July 21 for the district’s “Christmas in July” event, and then go to the Truck Yard in The Colony on July 22.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
