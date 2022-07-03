blood drive
file photo

Blood drives in Little Elm and The Colony

Carter BloodCare will be hosting blood drives in Little Elm and The Colony in July.

On July 27, the nonprofit blood center will host a blood drive at Panera Bread on S.H. 121 in The Colony from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. A Little Elm blood drive will be hosted the following day at the Little Elm Community Center and The Rec at the Lakefront, where the town’s “Battle of the Badges” event is taking place from 7 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

These events come as a nationwide blood shortage continues.

To register for the Little Elm blood drive, go to t.ly/iP1j. To register for The Colony blood drive, go to t.ly/RMJH.

LEISD alternative campus principal named

Terilyn Thomas-Monday has been named the new principal of Little Elm ISD’s Alternative Campus. Before this post, she served as Little Elm High School’s (LEHS) Transition Specialist for Special Populations.

Since joining the district in 2006, Monday has been a math teacher and LEHS Assistant Principal.

The Colony Public Library events

The following events will take place at The Colony Public Library in July:

  • July 6 – Microsoft Excel class
  • July 7 – “One Hundred Million Years in The Colony,” a paleontology lecture that explores pre-historic life in the area
  • July 15 – Family Movie Matinee
  • July 16 – Medicare Education Class
  • July 20 – Microsoft Excel class
  • July 22 – Family Movie Matinee
  • July 29 – Family Movie Matinee
  • July 30 – “Dallas Zoo Animals Adventures,” a show and lecture with zoologists from the Dallas Zoo

Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments