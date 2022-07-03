Carter BloodCare will be hosting blood drives in Little Elm and The Colony in July.
On July 27, the nonprofit blood center will host a blood drive at Panera Bread on S.H. 121 in The Colony from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. A Little Elm blood drive will be hosted the following day at the Little Elm Community Center and The Rec at the Lakefront, where the town’s “Battle of the Badges” event is taking place from 7 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.
These events come as a nationwide blood shortage continues.
To register for the Little Elm blood drive, go to t.ly/iP1j. To register for The Colony blood drive, go to t.ly/RMJH.
LEISD alternative campus principal named
Terilyn Thomas-Monday has been named the new principal of Little Elm ISD’s Alternative Campus. Before this post, she served as Little Elm High School’s (LEHS) Transition Specialist for Special Populations.
Since joining the district in 2006, Monday has been a math teacher and LEHS Assistant Principal.
The Colony Public Library events
The following events will take place at The Colony Public Library in July:
July 6 – Microsoft Excel class
July 7 – “One Hundred Million Years in The Colony,” a paleontology lecture that explores pre-historic life in the area
July 15 – Family Movie Matinee
July 16 – Medicare Education Class
July 20 – Microsoft Excel class
July 22 – Family Movie Matinee
July 29 – Family Movie Matinee
July 30 – “Dallas Zoo Animals Adventures,” a show and lecture with zoologists from the Dallas Zoo
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
